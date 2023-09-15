Fortinet Championship Golf

Associated Press

Lucas Herbert, of Australia, makes a birdie putt on the 17th green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Fortinet Championship PGA golf tournament on Thursday in Napa.

 Eric Risberg

NAPA — Justin Thomas scuffled through an uneven afternoon with a 3-under 69 in his return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, leaving him six shots off the lead Thursday in the first round of the Fortinet Championship.

Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, had hoped to clean up his game in a final tune-up, but wasn’t nearly as sharp at Silverado Resort as he hoped.

