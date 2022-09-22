COSTA MESA — Quarterback Justin Herbert was mainly a bystander Wednesday as the Los Angeles Chargers went through their first practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert did some handoffs to running backs but did not do any throwing during the portion of practice open to the media. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage after taking a hit during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

