Chargers Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna after throwing the ball in the fourth quarter on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Herbert left the game for one play and returned to close out the game. He was diagnosed with fractured rib cartilage on Friday.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage after taking a hit during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Brandon Staley said a CT scan Friday morning confirmed the injury. Staley said the third-year quarterback is day-to-day and that his status will be evaluated again on Monday. The Chargers (1-1) don't return to the practice field until Wednesday, when they will begin preparing to host Jacksonville on Sept. 25.

