Chargers Texans Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) acknowledges fans after the team’s win against the Houston Texans, Sunday, in Houston. The Chargers won 34-24.

Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Entering Monday, the third-year quarterback leads the league with 1,250 passing yards through the first four weeks of the season. He directed the Chargers to scores on five of their first six possessions en route to passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

