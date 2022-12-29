Golden Knights Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique reacts after scoring his second goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period on Wednesday in Anaheim. The Ducks won 3-2 in a shootout.

 Alex Gallardo

ANAHEIM — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night.

Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points, and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. Gibson stopped Mark Stone's try, and Reilly Smith shot wide for Vegas.

