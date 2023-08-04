Wyndham Championship Golf

Associated Press

Russell Henley watches his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.

 

 Chuck Burton

GREENSBORO, N.C.  — Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. He had no complaints about his start Thursday, an 8-under 62 that gave him the lead in the final tournament before the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. He led by one over Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An, who birdied his last two holes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.