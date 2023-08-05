Wyndham Championship Golf

Associated Press

Russell Henley reacts to his chip shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship on Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

 

 Chuck Burton

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley remained in a familiar spot with a 4-under 66 on Friday that gave him the lead at the Wyndham Championship for the fifth time in the last 10 rounds, just not the round that counts toward winning.

Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas made late moves that could help salvage their seasons.

