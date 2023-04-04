APTOPIX NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Associated Press

Kyle Larson (5) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, Sunday, in Richmond, Va.

 

 Mike Caudill

What a week for Hendrick Motorsports, which scored its first victory in NASCAR’s version of a courtroom and its second win on the track at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR’s winningest team had received the largest penalty ever issued to a single organization for illegal modifications to supplier-provided parts on the Next Gen car. Hendrick Motorsports appealed and, in a rare overruling, a three-person panel last week reversed a significant portion of the penalty.

