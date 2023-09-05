Orioles Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels' Randal Grichuk (15) is given a Japanese kabuto after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, in Anaheim. The Angels lost 6-3.

 Ryan Sun

ANAHEIM — Gunnar Henderson hit a three-run homer and fellow rookie Grayson Rodriguez pitched six solid innings in the Baltimore Orioles' 12th victory in 16 games, 6-3 over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Shohei Ohtani missed only his third game of the season for the Angels, who scratched the two-way superstar about an hour before first pitch after he strained his right oblique muscles in batting practice.

