LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Brooke Henderson tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Thursday, in Orlando, Fla. Henderson extended her one-shot lead to four shots after the second round on Friday.

 

 John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Brooke Henderson’s goals heading into the newly minted LPGA season was to get herself into contention more often. The Canadian is off to a strong start, building a four-shot lead Friday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Playing alongside Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, who is competing in the celebrity division, Henderson ran off four birdies beginning at the second hole, was 9-under par by the time she stepped onto the sixth tee and played mistake-free for a 6-under 66 at Lake Nona.

