LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Brook Henderson waves to the gallery after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green during the first round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Thursday, in Orlando, Fla.

 

 John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brooke Henderson enjoyed the opening day of a fresh LPGA season a whole lot more than the tough, waning days of last season.

Her balky back feeling stronger and swinging a club more freely than she’d been able to since October, Henderson attacked Lake Nona on Thursday with six birdies for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

