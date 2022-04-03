VENTURA – Antelope Valley College women’s tennis player Kristi Henderson continued her historic run Saturday at the Western State Conference tournament at Ventura College.
Henderson, who advanced to the final eight players of the tournament on Friday after defeating Bakersfield College’s Krista Staat in straight sets, opened the day by beating College of the Canyons’ Ashley Villarta, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Henderson, seeded fifth, jumped out of the blocks early by winning four of the first games in the first set to grab a 4-1 lead. However, No. 4 Villarta rallied and won five straight games to earn the first set.
After resetting Henderson was in complete control of the second set as she was dominant in every aspect of her game. The third set went to a super tie breaker in the race to the 10th point. Henderson won the first five to claim a 5-0 lead and was able to hold off Villarta’s late surge. Henderson defeated Villarta in straight sets earlier.
“I just seemed to lose a little bit of focus,” Henderson said. “In the second set I seemed to regain it and I thought I played pretty well.”
AVC head coach Justin Webb agreed.
“Kristi has made amazing progress. She has accomplished things on the court in singles and doubles that I am not sure have been accomplished since we have been in this conference,” he said. “Our program has been elevated since her participation. She is a great player and an even better person.”
Unfortunately, after defeating Villarta, Henderson ran into top-seeded Santa Monica’s Nicole West. West advanced to the finals next week on Friday after defeating Henderson, 6-0, 6-0.
Despite the loss to West, Henderson still advanced to the Southern California Regionals on April 29-30 at Cypress College, after her victory against Staat. Henderson was attempting to win the conference championship.
“She is just such an amazing player,” Henderson said of West. “I went out and tried my best. I’m still excited to be still playing.”
Henderson and doubles partner Naia Smithley, seeded-sixth, advanced to Cypress College on Thursday following their victory against Bakersfield College’s Tara Bashirtash and Aleah Cisneros, 8-1. Their conference championship title hopes ended following their defeat to COC’s Villarta and Lexi Paunovic, 8-0.
“I am so proud of these young ladies and the tremendous amount of growth they have shown, not only as tennis players but as people,” Webb said. “I’m glad we have qualified for (Southern California) Regionals, so our season will continue.”
The Marauders’ other doubles team of Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut, also attempting to win a conference title, were defeated by Ventura College’s Alyssa McClain and Elizabeth Nguyen, 8-3. Faulk and Bulsombut still qualified for the regional tournament following their victory against Bakersfield’s Staat and Stephanie Mercado, 8-4, on Thursday.
Smithley was defeated by COC’s Jennifer Russell, 6-4, 6-2, and was unable to qualify for regionals. Faulk, too, missed an opportunity to advance following her defeat against Staat, 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.