Henderson advances in singles

VENTURA — Already with two of its doubles teams having qualified for the Southern California Regionals later this month at Cypress College, the Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team added to that list as singles player Kristi Henderson advanced following two impressive victories, on Day 2 of the Western State Conference Tournament, Friday afternoon at Ventura College.
On Thursday, Henderson teamed with Naia Smithley to defeat Bakersfield College’s Tara Bashirtash and Aleah Cisneros, 8-1, in the second round to advance. The pair, seeded sixth, will play today to see if it can move on to the championship round in doubles.
Henderson had no problems with Ventura College’s Tanya Thompson, easily defeating her 6-2, 6-2. Later in the day, Henderson avenged an earlier season loss to Bakersfield’s Krista Staat, with a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 victory propelling her into the final eight.
After closing out the first set, Henderson led 4-3, before Staat rallied by winning the next two games and grabbing a 5-4 lead. Henderson held serve to tie the set, 5-5, then broke Staat’s serve to lead 6-5. She was able to close the match on her serve for the victory.
“Today I think I played a lot smarter and I came in with more fire,” Henderson said. “I focused on the things that I can control, like taking the ball early and just playing more offensive. I listened to my coaches and I just wanted to focus one point at a time. I just wanted to play my game.”
With the victory, Henderson will play College of the Canyons’ Ashley Vallarta, whom Henderson beat earlier this season.
“It’s fun to know I get to play more tennis,” Henderson said of advancing. “I thought I played pretty solid today. I was able to limit my errors and I kept my head in the game.”
Two other Marauders advanced to the round of 16, including Smithley and Brooke Faulk. Smithley had an easy time with Bakersfield’s Elizabeth Jimenez, 6-1, 6-0, while Faulk defeated L.A. Mission College’s Angela Zamorano, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
In the next round, however, Smithley was defeated by Santa Monica’s Kai Nikchevich, 6-0, 6-0. Faulk lost to Henderson’s next opponent, Vallarta, 6-0, 6-1. Both Smithley and Faulk still have a chance to advance as they were pushed to the back draw.
The Western State Conference is allowed 11 entries, so Smithley and Faulk have to be in the top three of the eight in the back draw to advance. All eight players in the winner’s bracket already earned a spot.
“I think I played pretty well today. Obviously in my second match (against Nikchevich) it didn’t go the way that I wanted, but it can’t always go our way,” Smithley said. “Collectively as a team we did really well. For me, I just need to get out of my own head. If I go out and just play, I think I will do great.”
Faulk will play Staat today with the chance to advance, while Smithley will face Canyons’ Jennifer Russell.
“Kristi, Naia and Brooke all did a great job advancing to the round of 16, dominating their opponents in the round of 32. Although Naia and Brooke came up short in the round of 16, they earned the right to continue to play for a qualifying spot for the So Cal Regionals,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “Kristi took control early and in the second set she showed the ability to refocus and fight. I’m so proud of this team and the way they showed the ability to fight all year long. Now it’s paying off in the conference tournament where it matters the most.”
