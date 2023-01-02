 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
College Football | Cotton Bowl | Monday: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC, 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Heisman winner Williams ready to play in Cotton Bowl

  • 0
USC Cotton Bowl Football

Associated Press

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (13) practices ahead of the Cotton Bowl against Tulane, Thursday, in Arlington, Texas. The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for Monday,

 Sam Hodde

ARLINGTON, Texas — Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams said he is ready to play in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, which will be exactly one month after the Southern California quarterback suffered a significant hamstring injury in the Pac-12 championship game.

“I feel good,” Williams said Friday. “We’re obviously all being smart about it because it did just happen a couple of weeks ago. But I’ve been feeling good.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.