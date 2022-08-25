Heat returns home

LANCASTER — Lancaster High and AVC grad Dewayne Dedmon’s last free annual youth basketball camp in the Valley was in 2019.
COVID derailed plans for camps in 2020 and 2021, so when the Miami Heat player got a chance to put on his camp this year, he was happy to do it on his birthday weekend.
“Even on his birthday, him coming out to do this camp is amazing,” Paraclete basketball player Donovan Ware said.
Dedmon held the camp at Paraclete High School on Aug. 13, the day after his 33rd birthday.
“It’s great to come back,” Dedmon said. “Since COVID, it’s been three years since I’ve had a camp. Now, to be able to do it, coach (Newton) Chelette has been real helpful, especially facilitating letting me use Paraclete’s gym. I’m having a blast, it’s fun.”
Around 100 children attended the camp, which was split up into a younger group, up until seventh grade in the Paraclete cafeteria, and an older group of eighth through 12th grade in the large gym. Dedmon roamed back and forth between the two gyms, spending time watching and interacting with the groups of campers.
“I love working with kids, it’s so much fun,” he said. “They’re just like sponges, they soak up everything.”
Dedmon said it was important for him to provide a place where children in his hometown can learn basketball and have fun.
“I’m in a position where I can give back to the kids from my area,” he said. “Not a lot is going on out here and to be able to do a free camp, somewhere they can come and just play basketball, be themselves, have fun with kids their age, learn the game that I love and to be able to play. That’s my biggest thing is providing them an outlet to come learn some basketball and have fun.”
Dedmon, who didn’t get to play organized basketball until attending AVC, said he didn’t get to attend basketball camps as a youth and doesn’t really remember many in the Antelope Valley back then.
“I can give them something that I didn’t have,” he said.
The event was also a family affair for Dedmon as a lot of his younger nephews and cousins attended the camp. His wife, Kayla, was also on hand with their two sons — 3-year-old Dewayne Jr. and 6-month-old Roman.
He also had some cousins helping coach the youth as well as Lancaster grads Brandon Ruffin — who is now a professional dunk specialist — and Tre Mauldin — who has been an assistant boys basketball coach at De La Salle High School for the past four years.
The coaches taught early basketball skills and other drills and plays.
“Everything basketball-related we do it,” Dedmon said. “We do drills, we do conditioning, we play games.”
The campers also had lunch during the day-long event.
At the end of the day, Dedmon handed out authentic NBA basketballs and signed them for each camper.
“That was really cool meeting him,” Ambriah Price, 14, said.
Price, who will be attending Lancaster High School, was there with a group of AV Elite players.
“It was really fun,” she said. “We got better. They pushed us to our limits. It was a good overall experience.”
Ware was mostly there to help coach the campers, but enjoyed the experience.
“It was a great experience all around,” he said. “I had a lot of fun, even though I was helping. I got to help the little kids and I got to see Dewayne Dedmon. My little brother is a fan of his team. It was fun to help.”
He also enjoyed meeting Dedmon.
“He’s a funny guy, he’s tall,” Ware said of the 7-foot NBA player. “He’s real strong. He’s dodging my one-on-one. I want the one-on-one. He’s a cool guy, a fun guy.”’
Dedmon re-signed with the Heat on a two-year, $9 million contract on June 30.
“I just resigned for another couple of years,” he said. “It brought me back, I’m having fun. We made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, so we’re trying to do more this year. We’ll see what happens.”
Dedmon’s story is one to inspire the Valley’s youth. He didn’t play basketball in high school for religious reasons, but played at AVC in his second year at the college and move on to USC. He went undrafted in 2013, but joined the Heat for the Orlando Summer League and the Dallas Mavericks for the Las Vegas Summer League.
He was signed by the Golden State Warriors on Sept. 23, 2013, and bounced between them and their D-League team.
He has played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2014), Orlando Magic (2014-16), San Antonio Spurs (2016-17), the Atlanta Hawks twice (2017-2019, 2020) and the Sacramento Kings (2019-20).
His message to the youth of the Valley is that anything is possible.
“You can do anything you set your mind to,” Dedmon said. “If you set your mind to it and you lock in on it, you can make anything happen. I’m a living testament to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.