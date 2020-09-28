LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It was exactly one year ago Sunday when Jimmy Butler walked into the Miami Heat practice gym, took a seat on a makeshift stage and said he wanted to be part of the team’s next title run.
He’ll have that chance.
The Heat are going to the NBA Finals — surprising many, perhaps, but not themselves. Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Butler scored 22 points and the Heat won the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time by topping the Boston Celtics 125-113 on Sunday night.
“This group, more than anything, they just love to compete,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said during the trophy celebration.
The Heat won the series 4-2 — and now, they’ll see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the title. Game 1 of that series is Wednesday night.
Tyler Herro scored 19 points, Duncan Robinson and Andre Iguodala each had 15 and Goran Dragic added 13 for the Heat.
Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum had 24 and a career-high 11 assists, and Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker each scored 20 points for Boston — which fell in the East finals for the third time in the last four seasons.
Angels fire GM Billy Eppler after 5 straight losing seasons
ANAHEIM— The Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Billy Eppler on Sunday after the team finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch.
Eppler was under contract for one more year with the Angels in an extension he signed in July with no public announcement, but team president John Carpino said the franchise will move forward with new baseball leadership after missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year.
The Angels have endured a historically bad half-decade during Eppler’s tenure despite many positive moves made by the former New York Yankees executive, all while dealing with the spending whims of owner Arte Moreno.
The Angels finished 26-34 in the pandemic-shortened season with a star-studded roster including three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani.
Perry, Pavelski and Stars force Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
EDMONTON, Alberta — Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry don’t want to leave the bubble just yet.
Pavelski tied it 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime before Perry scored the winner in double OT and the Dallas Stars avoided elimination Saturday night by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.
“Get one, keep going,” Perry said. “We start building here and I think we’re starting to do something special.”
Anton Khudobin made 39 saves, and Perry prolonged the series by scoring 9:23 into the second overtime. It was a manner of redemption for the Stars a night after they lost in OT on a questionable penalty call when Tampa Bay scored on the ensuing power play. Game 6 is Monday night.
No chill for Coco: Gauff ousts 9th seed in French Open debut
PARIS — Prepping in the relative warmth of a gym before heading out with leggings and long sleeves to make her French Open debut against the tournament’s No. 9 seed, Coco Gauff got a pep talk from Dad.
“His goal was to become an NBA player, and he didn’t make it. He told me: ‘You’re living your dream. Not everybody gets to do that. Just have fun on the court.’ That really changed my perspective,” the 16-year-old Gauff recounted. “I was really nervous going into the match. That just calmed me down. I realized it’s just a tennis match. I’m doing some things that people wish they could do.”
On a rather unusual start to things at Roland Garros — postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Day 1 arrived in September instead of May, with only 1,000 spectators allowed instead of more than 30,000 as COVID-19 cases rise in France — Gauff offered the latest proof that she can do most of what she wishes to on a tennis court.
Using forehand slices to throw off her older, more experienced opponent, and unbothered by her own 12 double-faults, Gauff stayed steady at the most crucial moments to beat Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3 and reach the second round. This was already Gauff’s fourth victory over an opponent ranked in the Top 20.
Such a far cry from last year’s French Open: Gauff failed to make it out of qualifying, while Konta was making her way to her third Grand Slam semifinal.
They were not among the lucky few who got to play in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, which now boasts a $55 million retractable roof, making the French Open the last Grand Slam tournament able to hold matches indoors when it pours.
“It was much better, because we could play,” said top-seeded Simona Halep, who stretched her winning streak to 15 matches by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0, “and the rain didn’t stop us at all.”
Over at Lenglen, U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka did not hide her displeasure when she was told to remain on court instead of seeking shelter in the locker room while play was delayed because of a drizzle.
“I am going to get frozen,” Azarenka said during her win. “No. I’m not waiting here a couple of minutes, because I’m cold. It’s 8 degrees -- 8 degrees! I live in Florida. I am used to hot weather.”
So much is different this time.
The conditions. The mostly empty stands -- “Having no fans stinks,” said John Isner, the 21st-seeded American, who won Sunday. The new, heavier tennis balls. The lack of match play coming in.
Maybe that contributed to some of the results.
Jannik Sinner, a 19-year-old from Italy, eliminated No. 11 David Goffin, while other men’s seeded losers included U.S. Open quarterfinalist Borna Coric, No. 25 Alex De Minaur and No. 32 Dan Evans. No. 17 Anett Kontaveit and No. 24 Dayana Yastremska left the women’s bracket.
One of the day’s most lopsided scorelines came in one of the most-anticipated matchups: Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between male Grand Slam champions in the first round at Roland Garros since 1999.
AP source: Raiders investigated over locker room access
The Las Vegas Raiders are being investigated by the NFL for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the team’s home opener.
A person familiar with the investigation said on condition of anonymity that the employee entered the Raiders locker room without a credential following Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league had not made an announcement.
ESPN first reported the investigation.
The Raiders declined to comment on the investigation.
This could be the second infraction of the COVID-19 protocols by the Raiders already this season. The person said coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team fined $250,000 earlier this week because Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.
Gruden revealed after that game that he had the coronavirus during the offseason and is doing his best to follow the rules.
“It’s a very serious matter, and obviously I’m sensitive about it,” he said Tuesday. “It was a tough deal, that’s for sure, just like everybody else that’s had it.”
At least four other coaches were fined this week for that infraction.
The league has established strict protocols this season to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Teams are only allowed only 40 designated employees, besides players, in the locker rooms.
AP Top 25: Big Ten and Pac-12 return to most unusual poll
No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.
At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1 with 55 first-place votes, followed by Alabama at No. 2 with three first-place votes.
The rest of the rankings was rattled by the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences reversing course and deciding to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns.
None will kick off until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.
Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did. A few stuck with only teams currently playing.
Further complicating voters’ task this week: Two top-10 teams lost to unranked teams at home Saturday. No. 3 Oklahoma blew a big lead and fell to Kansas State. No. 6 and defending national champion LSU was upset by Mississippi State in coach Mike Leach’s debut with the Bulldogs.
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild
LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.
After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”
The sheriff’s office says that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.
It wasn’t immediately known if Dalzell had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
The sheriff’s office declined to release anymore information, citing that the case was still ongoing.
Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15 year-career with the San Francisco 49ers, which won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.
