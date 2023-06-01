NBA Finals Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as players take part in practice for Game 1 of the NBA basketball finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Denver.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic wasn’t supposed to be here. Neither was Jimmy Butler, for that matter.

Jokic was drafted behind 40 other players in 2014. Butler was drafted behind 29 others in 2011. Jokic grew up in Serbia, not even thinking about the NBA. Butler didn’t have the easiest upbringing in Texas, then went the junior college route at the start of his journey toward the pros.

