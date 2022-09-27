 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
National Basketball Association | Clippers Media Day

Healthy returners

Clips’ Leonard feeling good, eager to test knee in training camp

  • 0
Clippers Media Day Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard fields questions about his return to the court after 15 months of rehabbing from knee surgery during the team’s Media Day, Monday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Nothing put a bigger smile on Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s face than seeing a healthy Kawhi Leonard walking around the team’s practice facility.

Ballmer hopes to be feeling even better when the Clippers open training camp Tuesday in Las Vegas and Leonard is testing out his surgically repaired knee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.