Headed to State

The Quartz Hill girls cross country team reached Saturday’s CIF State Championships for the first time in 22 years after a seventh-place finish in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section Finals last Saturday.
For seniors Brianne Smith, Andelin Briggs and Laisette Rachal, the accomplishment was four years in the making.
“It felt really amazing to know that we had made it as a team,” Briggs said. “I know Brie and I have been trying to make it as a team since our freshman year in 2019. So, it felt amazing that we finally had achieved this goal after four years of pushing for it.”
This will be Smith’s third year at the state meet. It more than likely would have been her fourth if COVID hadn’t stolen her sophomore season. But, this time, she gets to go with her teammates.
“I’m so excited and beyond proud of my team,” Smith said. “We’ve trained so hard and I’m really glad that we get to go. We came into CIF not even ranked and then we beat a whole bunch of ranked teams to get here through hard work and determination, so I’m really excited.”
The Royals finished seventh out of 16 full teams in Division 1, earning the final state qualifying spot. When they finally found out they had accomplished their goal of reaching state, it was emotional.
“I had just finished racing and we were all just huddled up crying together, because we weren’t sure if we made it or not,” sophomore Giselle Andrade said. “We were just checking the scores to see if we made it or not. And then someone screams we made it and immediately after that our coach comes running to us screaming and we all just started crying with tears.”
Briggs has accompanied Smith to state each time she went to support her and cheer her on. But now she gets to compete with her.
“It’s just special and it’s just different to know that this time I get to be a part of something bigger with her,” Briggs said.
The runners are also proud to be a part of history after reaching state as a team for the first time in 22 years. It has been a rare occurrence for full teams in the Golden League to make it this far.
“It is a huge honor to be a part of this,” Andrade said. “I never thought I’d be doing this. To be a part of this amazing team and having made so many new friends is truly amazing.”
Smith took sixth at CIF-SS Finals, her best finish, with a time of 17 minutes, 55.5 seconds. She earned all-CIF honors with the finish.
“That was really cool,” she said. “I was proud of myself and the accomplishment.”
Rachal followed in 35th with a time of 19:05.9. Sophomore Vanessa Montenegro finished in 62nd (19:55.2), Briggs was 70th (20:06.3) and Andrade was 72nd (20:08.9) to round out the top five.
Briggs bested her personal-record on the course by more than a minute.
“My teammate Giselle always tells us to not worry about anybody else in our race and to run a race that we can be proud of as ourselves and I just really wanted to try taking her advice on a personal level and just going out there and running what could have possibly been my last race,” Briggs said. “I’m very grateful that it wasn’t and that we’re moving on.”
Andrade was also happy with her race.
“I was proud of myself for finishing,” she said. “There’s always room for improvement, but I was able to finish the course, so that’s good.”
Freshman Allison Wong (104th, 21:02.1) and sophomore Cayden O’Malley (117th, 23:12.6) also competed at CIF-SS Finals. The alternate runners on the team include sophomores Charlotte Helme, Elizabeth Tremonti, Jolie Shahbazian and Claire McElroy and freshmen Madison Briggs and Harper Haymond.
The team’s dedication and support of one another is what has helped the Royals succeed this season.
“Probably everyone’s commitment to the team,” Smith said. “No one would really miss practice, everyone would always be there pushing each other, always working together. Even the alternates, on the sidelines, made posters cheering us on throughout the race. It was just really motivating.”
It’s been a team mentality throughout the season.
“I think, as a team, it’s just the motivation that we’ve all bounced off of each other and the positivity that we’ve shared with each other and getting each other through workouts and getting each other through practices,” Briggs said. “Just uplifting one another has really made an impact on our team chemistry together. I think if we weren’t all as close as we were together, we wouldn’t have had as big a shot as we did to move on.”
The Quartz Hill boys cross country team has also been a support.
“Our boys team has also been very supportive of us, whether it’s going to races or pacing us during track workouts,” Andrade said. “It’s all been a team effort this entire season.”
Andrade has also gained confidence and knowledge from the upperclassmen.
“They’ve taught me so much and they’re just always helping me with my running,” she said. “They’re just always there to help motivate me and push me, Brie, Laisette and Ande. I don’t know what I’d do without them.”
It’s been a fun role for Smith, who signed with Utah State University on Nov. 9, to play as well.
“It has been cool,” Smith said. “I know they look up to me a lot and I’m glad to be able to help them through all this.”
Briggs has had her sister, freshman Madison Briggs, on the team this year, which has been a motivating factor fo her.
“It’s been really cool to have my sister on the team,” Andelin said. “I mean, she’s been a really big inspiration to me to continue to push. If I can be an example to her, I can be an example to everyone else and, as a senior, that’s kind of my job a little bit. She’s been a really fun person to have on the team and everyone’s really loved having her to hang out with. It’s been a really fun season.”
Of course, the coaches have also been a big help to the team as well. The runners said coaches Robert Hucke and Matt Bierowicz are always encouraging them and pushing them to get better.
“Our coaches have always had a plan for us set out and they always let us know what we were doing at the beginning of the week and always just had everything planned out,” Andelin Briggs said. “You could tell they put a lot of time into all the different workouts and things that we did. They knew where we were going as a team, even if we couldn’t see it ourselves.
“I think it was a really uplifting thing for our team that we had two coaches who really care about how we did during the season and they knew that we could push further than we even thought we could and go all the way to state this year.”
Each runner has a goal for the state meet, but they’re all just trying to savor the last race of the season and have fun.
“For State, it’s mainly just to have fun, I want to come in top 10 as an individual goal,” Smith said. “For the team, I just want them to go out there, race their race and just have fun knowing it’s the last race of the season. Leave it all out there.”
Briggs is hoping to continue her success from last week.
“I hope that I can keep continuing to run faster,” she said. “I know it’s just one last race in cross country, but I’d like to end it on a high note and maybe run faster than I did at Finals. I think it would be really cool to push my pace a little bit more. I know that I have the confidence and that I’m capable to do it now. So, we’ll just see how it goes.”
Andrade also wants to just push until the very end.
“We already did what we had to, so at state I’m just going to give it my all and leave it all on the course,” she said. “I worked this hard, so I want to end the season feeling happy and just giving it my all. One last big push.”
