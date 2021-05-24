LANCASTER — The Desert Christian and Vasquez track and field teams battled against each other, and a handful of Trinity Classical Academy athletes, in the Heritage League Finals at Antelope Valley College on Saturday morning.
It was a much different scene from normal league finals as several events fielded just one or two competitors and several of the league teams were missing.
But the athletes who were able to make it to the meet, fought hard for spots in the CIF-Southern Section Prelims next week. Only the winner from each event was able to move on.
Desert Christian scored enough points to win the league title in both boys and girls track and field. The girls beat Vasquez 42-21, while the boys topped the Mustangs 69-40.
Kody Del Frate was the top athlete on the boys’ side, winning all four events he was entered in.
He took first in the 800-meter dash, leading the entire way and shaving more about a second from his personal-best time with 2 minutes and 2.57 seconds, which put him fourth on the DC all-time list.
“At the big meets, there’s always someone in front of me, so I’m used to trying to chase,” Del Frate said. “But without that person there, I just kind of had to be more disciplined and push by myself, which was really difficult, but I did it.”
Del Frate also had the longest leap in the long jump with 19 feet and eight inches. It’s an event he’d like to focus on more in the future.
“This is my first time doing long jump in a competition, so it was a little weird just getting one competition under my belt,” Del Frate said. “I think I’m going to focus more on the long jump next year, because I really enjoyed the little bit that I did for practicing and competing.”
He got his winning mark on his first jump in the competition.
Del Frate also was victorious in the high jump, even though he didn’t reach his personal-best from last week (5-10). He leaped 5-04 on Saturday.
“It was kind of an off day,” Del Frate said. “I think it was just a little bit of fatigue because we did a lot of hard workouts peaking for today’s race. So my running events were really good, but my jumping was a little off.”
Del Frate ran a 56-second split in the winning boys 4x400 relay team. He and his teammates Emerson Calhoun, David Caddick and Caden Ficke were the only team competing in the race and finished in 4:00.30.
Desert Christian’s Emily Caddick also won four events, winning the 400-meter dash against one competitor in 1:12.06 and winning the 800 (3:02.67), 1,600 (6:45.63) and 300 hurdles (56.92) as the lone runner in each event.
“It’s hard because you get slow times because there’s nobody to compete against,” Caddick said about running by herself.”
She said she’d like to focus on the 800 at CIF prelims.
“I’m looking forward to breaking my 800 time from last week (2:41),” Caddick said. “I like doing that one. It’s the hardest one, according to coaches, but I like it.”
Vasquez sophomore Brody Villasenor won both sprinting events for the boys with an 11.87 in the 100, beating his seeded time of 12.32, and a 25.62 in the 200 (27.28).
Vasquez runs on a dirt track, so the turf track at AVC led to some better times for the Mustangs.
“I felt great,” Villasenor said. “This is our first time being on this track, so I was able to feel more comfortable. It’s better than what we have at our school. I got personal records in both of the events for sprinting.”
Villasenor’s main sport is basketball, but the Mustangs didn’t field a team this year because of COVID-19 protocols. Instead, he decided to run track.
“I was like, I’ve got to do something to get through this and I saw track and field, so I entered,” Villasenor said.
He also got third in the long jump (14-04) and fourth in the discus (77-04).
Vasquez freshman Weston Rouche won the boys shot put with a throw of 31-00, which was a personal record.
“I’m a freshman, so I feel like I’m doing pretty good for only doing this for two months,” Rouche said.
He also took third in the discus (87-00).
“Ivy (Calvin) being a great coach and him spending late hours after practice while we’re throwing,” Rouche said about what has helped him improve over the past two months.
The Vasquez boys also finished first in the 4x100 as the lone team. Tyler Goldner, Wyatt Fairbanks, William Kendall and Grant Fosberg ran a time of 59.48.
Goldner was second in the 100 (13.09) and discus (91-06), while Fosberg was third in the 100 (13.19), finishing a Vasquez sweep, and third in the shot put (18-10).
Kendall finished fourth in the 800 (2:17.04), Fairbanks took first as the lone triple jumper (23-10) and second in shot put (22-09) and Jacob Thomas was third in the 3200 (14:03.53).
DC senior David Caddick won the 400 (56.41) and the 300 hurdles (46.94) and was second in the 200 (25.73), while his twin brother Daniel Caddick was second in the 800 (2:14.79), 1600 (5:09.57) and 3200 (11:20.97).
Ficke took third in the 200 (27.04) and second in the 400 (58.29), while senior teammate Calhoun won the 1600 (5:09.47) and was second in the high jump (5-02).
Desert Christian sophomore Chuck Weathers won the discus (94-01.50) after only really focusing on it the week leading up to the finals. He also was second in the long jump (16-04) and third in the 400 (1:02.21).
Desert Christian junior Brent Roetcisoender won the 3200 (10:29.64) nearly a minute ahead of teammate Daniel Caddick. He also took third in the 1600 (5:22.85).
Desert Christian’s Lily Kreiger won both girls throwing events. She was the lone thrower in the shot put (21-07.50) and had one competitor in the discus (82-05). She also took first as the lone long jump competitor (9-08) and second in the 100 (15.60).
DC freshman Kayla Pineda was second in the 200 (35.96) and third in the 100 (16.18).
TCA’s Mariah Cherry won the 100 (13.96) and 200 (31.32).
Vasquez senior Abby Perez won the triple jump as the lone competitor (17-09) and was second in the discus (51-10) and the 400 (1:16.99).
Vasquez’s other girls competitor, senior Marie Osborn, won the wheelchair shot put (9-07.50) and the wheelchair discus (17-04).
