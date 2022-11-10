 Skip to main content
High School Cross Country | High Desert League Finals

HDL XC finishes strong

Cal City’s Gomez, Rosamond’s Rosas finish in Top 10

CALIFORNIA CITY — California City High School hosted the High Desert League cross country finals on Wednesday afternoon.

Mammoth had the top runner in both the boys and girls races, while four local runners finished in the top 10 in the course that was a huge rectangle around the Cal City campus, finishing and ending in the main parking lot.

