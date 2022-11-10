HDL XC finishes strong

CALIFORNIA CITY — California City High School hosted the High Desert League cross country finals on Wednesday afternoon.
Mammoth had the top runner in both the boys and girls races, while four local runners finished in the top 10 in the course that was a huge rectangle around the Cal City campus, finishing and ending in the main parking lot.
California City sophomore Caleb Gomez, a second-year runner, finished sixth in the boys race with a time of 20 minutes and 24 seconds.
“I think I did really good,” Gomez said. “There was a kid I tried to pass, but I couldn’t. I think my start could have been a little bit better, but I think it was good. Other than the start, I think everything else went pretty good.
“It was flat. It wasn’t too hard, but the wind, it had a little bit of an effect. The wide open spaces, there wasn’t anything to stop (the wind). It was really hard. That was the hardest thing, the wind. The temperature was perfect.”
Gomez said his PR is 18:57, set at Cal City earlier this season.
“I think I did really good,” he said of this season. “My first race was faster than my PR from last year, so that was really good. Over the races, I’ve been progressing. I hit 20, then 19 and then 18.”
Rosamond senior Randy Figueroa, a first-year varsity runner, finished 10th overall with a time of 20:42.
“I’m not happy,” Figueroa said. “I felt like I could do better, but it is was it is. I thought I would finish quicker, but I didn’t.
“I think it was a good course. The conditions were good. There were some puddles, but it’s a part of the course. It was fine. It wasn’t too muddy. It was great weather to run in.”
Figueroa said the coaches urged him to join the team his senior year.
“One of them was my PE teacher my freshman year. She came back this year and she asked me to,” Figueroa said. “So I was down.”
Mammoth junior Dane Karch won the boys race with a time of 17:43, almost a minute faster than Bishop’s Alexander Adkins, who finished second (18:25).
“It means a lot,” Karch said of the win. “Honestly, I have a great team this year. The boys are super supportive, even opposing teams. I just love the community of it. It feels really nice.
“It was a good course. It was a really fast course. The wind was a little strong on one side, so you had to really push through that, but other than that, it was really fun.”
Karch said it was his first time running the course at Cal City, they had run a course around the football field before.
“It’s pretty rough when you go into there, because California is such a big state,” Karch said of CIF. “There’s some fast boys out there. It’s fun to compete against them.”
The Mammoth boys finished first overall with five runners in the top 12 to finish with a score of 31. Bishop, with four runners in the top 19, was second with 58 points, Frazier Mountain, with four runners in the top 20, was third with 80 points and California City, with four runners in the top 19, was fourth with 83 points.
Schools fielding a complete team, with five runners, automatically qualify for the CIF-Central Section postseason. Schools may also enter individual runners.
There are six Cal City boys runners.
“I’m just contemplating on whether they want to continue with running with CIF or to cross over to soccer,” California City coach Karen Rangel said. “So that’s kind of a decision we’re going to have to make as a group and go from there.”
Rosamond, Kern Valley and Desert all did not field a complete team.
Cal City’s Marcos Cebalos finished 11th overall (20:57), Cal City’s Jacob Polande was 19th (21:50), Rosamond’s Josh Ojada was 26th (25:02), Rosamond’s Luis Mendez was 29th (26:32), Cal City’s Manny Bendito was 31st (26:41), Desert’s Tyler Mathuren was 32nd (26:44), Rosamond’s Ethan Begamza was 33rd (28:07), Desert’s Jacob Ignacio was 34th (28:42) and Cal City’s Logan Smith was 36th (31:35) in the 36-runner field.
Mammoth freshman Tenaya Koegler won the girls race with a time of 22:55.
“This is my first time doing cross country, so it’s something new and I really feel it’s something that I enjoy,” Koegler said. “I just think, really, that my coach and my team had my support and motivated me to go. There’s really fast kids on my team, that really makes me feel strong and that I belong.
“It was hot. The sun just bakes on you. It was a pretty fun course, actually. You could see everything around you. It was pretty flat. You could see where you were.”
Rosamond junior Myriam Rosas, a second-year varsity runner, finished seventh overall with a time of 27:38.
“I feel like I did good. I PR’d,” Rosas said. “I guess it was a better course than the one that they had last year. It was really good and I liked how they had the water station, even though I didn’t get any, but it encouraged me. The course, it was good. It felt like it was, not eternal, but it felt like it was kind of long in one part. I think it was a pretty good course. I like how it was flat.
“The weather was perfect for this. I feel like that breeze stopped me from having heat stroke or something. It was nice weather to run in.”
Desert senior Piper Danks Walline, a third-year varsity runner, finished eighth overall with a time of 27:43.
“This is my best time I’ve ever ran, so I feel pretty great,” Danks Wallone said. “I honestly have no idea. I just tried my hardest. I’m genuinely, I’m not sure how I did so well, because I have asthma, so these conditions are not great for either. I don’t know what pushed me to do better this time. It hurts my chest and my lungs a lot. I just had to keep pushing through it and distracting myself, I guess, when I was running.
“I’m just happy I was able to make my coach proud and my dad proud, because they’ve been my biggest supporters throughout this whole season and the entirety of my cross country career.”
A second Rosamond runner finished 11th overall with a time of 29:17, with a total of 17 runners.
Only Frazier Mountain fielded a complete team in the race.
The team league titles were decided during the regular season, with the Mammoth boys and the Frazier Mountain girls winning the High Desert League championships.
The HDL regular season consisted of six dual meets.
“For my first time hosting it, I felt like it went pretty well,” Rangel said. “Overall, the weather could have been better, but it was nice. It was doable.
“It rained a good amount, but not enough to make it where it was not able to run on it. The course was still pretty good. I didn’t hear any complaints. I didn’t have any injuries, so that was good.”
The CIF-Central Section Meet Finals are Nov. 17 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
The CIF State Cross Country Finals are Nov. 26 at Woodward Park.
