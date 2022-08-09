 Skip to main content
Girls Soccer | All-High Desert League Team | 2021-22 Season

HDL soccer honors

Rosamond junior Finch named MVP

All-HDL Girls Soccer Alexy Finch

Courtesy of Jeanette Van Norden 

Rosamond junior Alexy Finch (13) breaks away with the ball in a girls soccer game earlier this year. Finch was named the High Desert League Girls Soccer Offensive MVP after scoring 34 goals (a school record) with four assists.

The Rosamond, California City, Desert and Boron girls soccer teams all had players named to the all-High Desert League Girls Soccer Team earlier this year.

The Roadrunners finished third in league, but junior forward Alexy Finch stood out above the rest and was named the Offensive MVP, while Mammoth’s Jasmine Lopez was named the Defensive MVP.

