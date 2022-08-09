HDL soccer honors

The Rosamond, California City, Desert and Boron girls soccer teams all had players named to the all-High Desert League Girls Soccer Team earlier this year.
The Roadrunners finished third in league, but junior forward Alexy Finch stood out above the rest and was named the Offensive MVP, while Mammoth’s Jasmine Lopez was named the Defensive MVP.
Finch scored a school record of 34 goals this past season, breaking her own school record. She also contributed four assists as the Roadrunners reached the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals and lost a 1-0 heartbreaker in the final minutes against eventual division champion North.
“I am very happy with all of the accomplishments my teammates and I have made this season,” Finch said. “We worked hard to get these awards, and it was a team effort, not just any individual.”
Rosamond seniors Summer Barnum and Kaya Cuellar joined Finch on the first team, while junior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and sophomore Arely Alameda were named to the second team.
Barnum was a solid athlete and defender for the Roadrunners, playing well where ever she was needed. She finished with six goals and five assists.
Cuellar, a midfielder, led her team with 13 assists and added three goals to the mix, while Eubanks-Hemme played at goalkeeper, amassing 63 saves with 19 goals against and five shutouts in 985 minutes in goal. She also recorded seven goals and seven assists when she wasn’t guarding the net.
Alameda also played solid defense and ended up with one goal.
Rosamond sophomore defender Daniela Ponce earned an honorable mention. She recorded three assists for the Roadrunners.
Sophomore midfielder Vanessa Ponce was named to the league’s All-Academic Team. She recorded two goals and four assists for Rosamond.
California City also had six players named to the all-league team after finishing fourth in the standings.
Senior forward Grace Anthony and junior midfielder Maria Perez Rios were named to the first team for the Ravens, while freshman defender Makayla Haggins and sophomore defender/goalkeeper Loressa Rodarte were named to the second team. Freshman midfielder Valeria Sanchez Silva earned an honorable mention and sophomore forward Lorina Rodarte was named to the All-Academic Team.
Anthony led the Ravens with 31 goals and 11 assists, while Perez Rios scored five goals on the season.
Haggins scored nine goals with eight steals, while Loressa Rodarte had a goal, an assist and nine steals as a defender, as well as 26 saves and 11 goals allowed in four games as a goalkeeper.
Sanchez Silva recorded one goal for Cal City, while Lorina Rodarte scored 15 goals with two assists.
Desert finished seventh in league and had four players honored.
Senior goalkeeper Maddie Van Norden was named to the first team after recording 142 saves with 41 goals allowed in 10 games.
Senior Analysa Chavarria was named to the second team for the Scorpions after scoring three goals and three assists and playing solid defense.
Desert senior Natalie Lopez earned an honorable mention as she scored five goals with two assists and recorded numerous steals, while senior defender Clair Blakely was named to the All-Academic Team.
Boron was eighth in the league and had three players honored.
Senior midfielder Hayley Chavez was named to the first team and the All-Academic Team for the Bobcats, while Caroline Flores was named to the second team and senior defender Sophia Milinar earned an honorable mention.
Stats were not available for Boron.
