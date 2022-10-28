PALMDALE — The Knight girls tennis team secured the Golden League’s final playoff spot by defeating Palmdale 10-8 and taking fourth in the league.
The Hawks (8-6 GL) won six singles sets and four doubles sets on their way to victory.
Caroline Given won two sets, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for Knight, while No. 2 Kakidan Samuel won two 6-0 sets and No. 3 Lily Grace won 6-3, 6-0.
Palmdale senior Sarahi Castro went out on top, sweeping all three of her sets at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
The Falcons (6-8) won five doubles sets, which Palmdale coach Mike Bauman said was an improvement.
Noehly Santiago and Molly Diaz won two 6-4 sets at No. 1 doubles for the Falcons, while No. 2 Daniela Jimenez and Briseidy R. won a 6-2 set and No. 3 Xitlaly Vazquez and Sinai Jimenez won two sets, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
It was the last match for Bauman, who will not be returning to coach at Palmdale next season.
“We had an amazing match and time tonight,” he said. “Very emotional.”
Knight’s No. 2 doubles team of Bella and Hazel swept their three sets, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2, while No. 3 Kyla and Katherine won a 6-3 set.
The Hawks move on to the playoffs, which will be announced on Monday. They will likely have a wildcard game on Tuesday.
