High School Sports Roundup

Hawks top Antelopes in girls basketball

LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 69-31 in a Golden League game on Thursday night.

Amia Tate led the Hawks (12-7, 9-3 GL) with 20 points, six assists and four steals and added six rebounds.

