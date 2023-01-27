Hawks top Antelopes in girls basketball

LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 69-31 in a Golden League game on Thursday night.
Amia Tate led the Hawks (12-7, 9-3 GL) with 20 points, six assists and four steals and added six rebounds.
Riley Asp picked up 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks for Knight, while Oluwatosin Sunday scored nine points with 10 rebounds.
Asha Fudge scored seven points with eight rebounds and one steal for the Hawks, Quinia Harris contributed five points and 10 rebounds, Alia Tate picked up four points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and on block, Isabel Aguilar posted four points, four rebounds and two steals and Dimetria Johnson added one point, nine rebounds and two assists.
Kayla Roman also contributed a rebound and two steals as the Hawks finished with 59 total rebounds and 15 steals.
The final week of the regular season begins on Monday as second-place Knight hosts third-place Quartz Hill and Antelope Valley (3-11, 3-8), sixth in league, hosts last-place Palmdale.
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls soccer team defeated Eastside 4-0 on Thursday to keep a hold on fourth place in the Golden League.
Freshman Carley Villa scored two goals for the Lobos (7-7-2, 5-4-2 GL), putting her team on the board in the ninth minute and scoring the third goal of the game in the 70th minute.
Littlerock senior Biloxy Mendez scored the second goal in the 60th minute on an assist by senior Brianna Montes de Oca, who also assisted on Villa’s two goals.
Senior Brianna Perez scored the Lobos’ final goal in 76th minute when she recovered a ball on a takeaway.
Littlerock travels to third-place Highland on Saturday to make up a Jan. 17 rainout before starting the final week of the regular season on Monday.
Eastside (1-10-1, 1-10-1 GL) hosts Highland on Monday.
— Palmdale 2, Lancaster 0
— Quartz Hill 4, Highland 0
— Desert 3, Kern Valley 2
— Frazier Mountain 3, California City 2
