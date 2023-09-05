Hawks seeing surge in numbers

PALMDALE — The Knight High girls flag football team had its biggest turnout at practice on Wednesday.
It was two days after the Hawks had a come-from-behind victory in the first game in program history, an 18-14 win at Warren High School.
Knight has seen its numbers surge initially when the team was announced and plummet during summer workouts, but seven new players showed up for practice in the middle of last week, for its biggest turnout since the Hawks have been practicing beginning in August.
“The numbers surprised me in a negative way,” Knight coach Ryan Tarnoff said. “We had our first team meeting, an interest meeting in May, we had 43 girls come to that meeting. Overall the summer, just through email communication, that list got to 65. Then, our first practice, we had nine girls, seven of which were not cleared, so I couldn’t even practice.
“It took a real long time to get people going.”
Tarnoff said it took him until the fifth practice to get more than 14 girls, when they were practicing just twice a week.
“The game on Monday apparently got into some kids' heads and we had film (Aug. 29), we had 11 new girls at practice,” Tarnoff said. “I’ll take it. It’s like a brand, sometimes you have to prove yourself. It’s awesome. I’ve been coaching since 2004 with multiple different sports between here and Colorado. This is an experience like I’ve never had. Nobody has experience in football.
“People were getting coached by kids that just picked up the game July 5. That shows that we’re going in the right direction.”
Knight junior Jaylene Aguilar said she isn’t surprised by the large turnout for the team.
“When it was talked about when it was first brought up, a lot of people said that they were going to join,” Aguilar said. “Honestly, I was underwhelmed by the amount of girls that came out over the summer, but now our numbers are just coming up as we’re playing more games and promoting our team.”
Aguilar said the team held its first practice on July 5.
“It actually was surprising, because for a second, it was 15 of us,” Knight senior Anaya Tryon said. “It’s actually surprising. I think what really made them come out was our first game, actually.”
Tryon said the team has also recruited other students to come try out for the team.
“From the start, it was three girls showing up at the first practice,” Knight sophomore quarterback Desiree Ahumada said. “I really thought it was going to go down. We all tried to get these girls out here. Just from the work I’ve seen us do in the first practice, I can see much more progress in the girls. They all work hard to be out here and they all like to be out here.”
The Knight players had a wide range of experience with football: a few played youth football for years, some had family members who were fans and others had seen the sport played in other states on social media.
Amia Tate said she and her sister Alia Tate played youth tackle football with the boys when she was younger and played for seven years. She played the same positions she is playing now: wide receiver and safety.
“I just had the love for the game, but coach Ryan was like ‘Would you come play for me? It’s going to be a great experience. It’s going to be the first flag football team at Knight High School,’” Amia Tate said. “I already figured about doing football again. It’s a new, interesting sport to me. Same concept, but different in many aspects. I’ve seen girls play it in other states, but never out here. When it got introduced to me, I was like ‘Hey, this is pretty cool. I might as well do it.’
“It’s different, but in a fun, good way. I used to think flag football was not going to be great, but it turned out it is. No pads, no contact and the end zone just a little closer.”
Amia Tate said she thought about trying out for the boys football team her freshman and sophomore years, but didn’t when she got more into basketball.
“Basketball is my main priority and I don’t want to interfere with that,” the reigning Golden League girls basketball MVP said.
Tryon said she heard about the team last year and decided she would try out.
“I wanted to do tackle football, but it’s for boys, so they have a girls flag,” Tryon said. “I thought I’ll just try this. It’s actually been good. I really enjoy it. It’s been great.”
Aguilar said she had played flag football with her family, but didn’t know it would be an option to play at school.
“It’s a known thing that flag football exists, but I’ve never seen it for women,” Aguilar said. “When it became an opportunity for me, I was the first one there. I signed up over the summer.
“It’s been super easy. A lot easier than I thought it would be, because when I first joined I knew nothing about football. I never watched it. That was always my dad’s sport. I didn’t know anything, but coach Ryan has made it super easy for us to pick up and learn and all the girls are having so much fun with it. He’s a really good coach.”
Ahumada had never played football before.
“I watched a few games. I go to the football games a lot,” Ahumada said. “I knew a little run of it.”
Many of the Knight players may not have had experience in football, but came from athletic backgrounds.
Amia Tate will play her fourth year on the varsity team this year. She said she will be going out for track this season. She knew Tarnoff from the girls basketball program.
Tarnoff is the girls basketball junior varsity coach, as well as an assistant with the varsity team. He is also an assistant coach on the varsity baseball team, starting last year.
“They’re just eager to learn,” Tarnoff said. “I have a ton of seniors. Now I have a bunch of freshmen that just showed up and they don’t care. They don’t care what grade they’re in. We had four different teams of eight today scrimmaging together. There was no arguing and bickering back and forth. It was the most united front of a team this fast that I’ve ever seen. I think a lot of it is, ‘Hey, this is new for everybody’ and there’s not really an expectation, but we have a lot of players that are on our team that have been very successful in other sports athletically.”
Tryon has been a member of the Knight varsity track team the last two years and runs the 100, 200, 400 and the 4x100 relay.
Aguilar has played on the JV soccer team the last two years.
“They were talking about it, that they were going to create it while I was playing during the soccer season and my teammates said they were going to join,” Aguilar said. “It really interested me, because I always see it on social media and I thought it would be really cool and most of my friends were going to play, so I came out here.
“At first, I wasn’t going to join, because it was colliding with my club season, but then it didn’t. I was able to come out here and I just fell in love with it the first time I played. It’s a really great environment. Everyone is friendly and kind to each other and it’s all love out here. It’s really fun.”
Ahumada is the starting catcher for the varsity softball team and she knew Tarnoff before, when he coached her in basketball in the eighth grade.
“His aggressiveness really brought me out,” Ahumada said. “He motivated me to come and start with the team. I just thought it would be a fun experience.
“He always saw me with an arm when I played catcher in softball. He had me as one of the options. He played most of us. He gave everyone an opportunity to throw. I think I just really committed to it. Everybody else was really just wanting to be there to catch the ball. That’s why I really wanted to do it. Just because I like to be a leader and I thought QB would be the perfect spot. At first, it was a little bit stressful, because you have to learn a lot. It’s a new position that you’ve never played, but once you get the hang of it, I got used to it and I felt more comfortable.”
The Hawks admit they didn’t feel comfortable at the start of their first game, playing at Warren.
“Starting off, we were a little wobbly, but then we started getting our chemistry like how we do in practice,” Amia Tate said. “We executed pretty well towards the end.
“It was definitely a lot of nerves. The defense was a little lost, because usually in football they place the ball in the middle all the time, but with flag, they don’t do that. They place it anywhere the ball lands. Getting lined up on the side of the field confused them. I just told them we need to adjust to the ball and we’ll be straight. After the first half, they listened and they continued to listen and we ended up getting the win on defense and on offense. Offense was never a problem. Offensively we have a great QB, who has a great arm, receivers who know how to catch and running backs who can run throughout the whole field without stopping.”
Ahumada said the team communicating helped them weather the start of the game.
“It was stressful at the start, but I thought we powered through. We all talked,” Ahumada said. “We got out of our heads and we all communicated really good. We just lift each other up. It just really shows that we like what we do. We all showed out. We worked hard for this. We want to keep going and win more. I think just the support we had, it really helped us. These girls are very lifting. They enjoy being out here. We all made a bond. I think that helped us focusing on the game and nobody else.”
Tryon said the Hawks had heard Warren was a good team, and fast, but agreed communicating helped settle the players.
“It was actually good, because that’s one of those fastest schools,” Tryon said of Warren. “It was actually good, but it was a bit scary. What actually got us was communication. It was communication and the level of teamwork.”
Aguilar said the Hawks tried to build their confidence on the trip to the game.
“We were definitely nervous at the start,” she said. “We were building up our confidence on the way over there, but none of us have played it and it was our first official game. All we’ve had is practice and scrimmages, so it was a little nerve-racking to go all the way out there and Warren was talked about to be one of the best, so on the way over there we were just trying to get ourselves to be confident enough to get on that field, but after that first touchdown everyone was just super excited to be there.”
Aguilar scored the first touchdown for the Hawks, on a 2-yard pass from Ahumada in the first half.
“Me scoring the first touchdown of my high school’s team, it felt great and I was very proud of myself,” Aguilar said. “The more I think about it, the more insane it is to think about.
“It felt amazing. The energy, it was just ecstatic. Even though we didn’t have as many of our parents come out, it was just amazing. The girls just support each other.”
Knight rallied for the win against Warren, which won its first two games of the season and led 14-12 at halftime.
Ahumada threw her third touchdown pass on the Hawks’ first drive of the second half, a 45-yard touchdown to Tryon to give Knight an 18-14 lead.
Ahumada completed 14 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Tryon finished with 141 yards receiving and two touchdowns
“I actually met (Ahumada) when she was an eighth-grader here at Knight Prep,” Tarnoff said. “I coached her in basketball. She’s just a great kid. Great head on her shoulders. Last year, she had a phenomenal season as a freshman. To have the season that she had at the position that she has, catcher. You control the entire game. I knew that when I got the position here, it was going to be her position to lose. She really didn’t make it a competition. She’s a fast learner. She asks really good questions in regards to, not as much in more of an understanding, but more like in terms of reads. One of our joint practices, I didn’t call a play. I let her go out and make reads. I told her ‘Hey, there’s going to be mistakes. That’s how you’re going to learn.’ Since that day she’s went out and made a couple of good decisions.
“She has separated herself as far as IQ and ability at the quarterback level. There’s nobody else in the program that can do what she does. She can throw the ball 45 yards. She can run. She makes good decisions. She doesn’t get down on herself. She’s going to have a lot of numbers when she’s done.”
Amia Tate caught a crucial 38-yard pass on fourth down late in the game, taking the ball to the 2-yard line, where the Hawks were able to take a knee and end the game.
Tarnoff joked that the Hawks didn’t know how to line up in the victory formation to take a knee at the end of their victory.
“Amazing. It’s a great experience,” Amia Tate said. “It’s joyful and fun. Having a team like this, no one can beat us really. We have a great team.
“Family. It’s a great family out here. We created a great bond out here. For me, what brought me out was obviously coach Ryan. A great experience for us being the first team at Knight, to create history and just bringing that love of football back to me.”
Tarnoff, who graduated from Quartz Hill High in 2003, rediscovered his love for football while helping his brother break down film.
“That’s really where my love of football came back into where it really bloomed,” Tarnoff said. “From there, I just love the Xs and Os of football. I think it’s the most beautiful game out there. So many formations, so many different things you can do. So many people.”
Tarnoff moved to Colorado for nine years after high school and it was there that he played flag football and ran a league.
“I was an armchair quarterback in Colorado,” Tarnoff said. “I played a decade of flag football out there and I actually ended up running a league. The rules are very similar to leagues I played in before, so when the posting went up and CIF had their first rulebook on the website, I looked it over. My playbook has been done since March. I was ready to go in March.
“This is my personal opinion, I think flag football should be a requirement to play before kids are allowed to play tackle. Just like I’m teaching my girls the awareness of the field, I think the kids need to understand the game first before they’ve got to worry about some kid trying to tear their head off. I was one of those kids that didn’t get it when I was a kid and got crushed early on and it turned me off of football for a little bit.”
Tarnoff moved back to the Antelope Valley in 2013.
“I can’t remember, in my lifetime, high school starting a brand new sport with really no history of it,” Tarnoff said. “Out of these kids, we had 32 kids here today. I think four have played football before.
“It’s unprecedented to work with something like that. Everything we do is history. No matter what we do is history. When Jaylene got her touchdown on Monday, it was a 2-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown in school history. That’s something that nobody can ever take away from her. We got the first win in school history. There’s no other opportunity that I’ve ever seen coaching that that’s come up and that’s why I wanted to do it. It’s brand new.”
Knight will play a JV and varsity game at Santa Monica on Thursday. The Hawks open Golden League at Highland on Monday and host Palmdale on Sept. 18 for their first home game.
“I told the girls from day one that my goal was to have them be the most aware football team that’s out here,” Tarnoff said. “Once we know where to go, then we’ll work on getting there properly, with the proper footwork and weight training. If we’re sitting there in the weight room or running over an agility ladder or huddles, we’re not catching footballs, we’re not running routes, we’re not learning the game. That’s what they need to learn, because you can do everything right until you get put into the game and the situation is going to be fluid. We scrimmage every day.
“From where they’ve come since July to now is crazy.”
