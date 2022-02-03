LANCASTER — The Knight girls soccer team trailed by four goals and rallied for a 6-5 Golden League victory at Eastside High on Wednesday.
The Hawks trailed 4-0, but watched reserve player Sarah Moody score the game winning goal.
Victoria Martinez led Knight with two goals and two assists, Vivian Martinez and Montserrat Ochoa both had one goal apiece and Isabelle Pina had one goal and two assists for the Hawks.
Alondra Munguia and Anahi Mejia both had one assist apiece for Knight.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 3,
Frazier Mountain 0
LEBEC — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Frazier Mountain 3-0 on Wednesday in a High Desert League match at Frazier Mountain High.
Alexy Finch scored all goals for the Roadrunners, on assists by Summer Barnum and Samantha Perez.
Rosamond goalie Kylee Eubanks had five saves for the shutout.
“These girls played hard tonight and came away with the win,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “I am extremely proud of all of them. This is our third game in a row and we have another one tomorrow. They continue to play hard and play as a team and come away with a win. Hopefully this play continues and we can go 4-0 this week.”
Girls Soccer Scores
— Lancaster 3, Antelope Valley 0
— Highland 4, Palmdale 2
— Quartz Hill 8, Littlerock 0
Women’s Basketball
AVC 73, West LA 56
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team defeated West LA 73-56 in a conference game at AVC on Wednesday.
The Marauders (11-11, 4-4) jumped out to a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and 4-21 at halftime.
Bailey Cassell led the Marauders with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Jadis Watson finished with 17 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks and Kristen Lopez added 15 points and four rebounds.
Men’s Basketball
West LA 76, AVC 68
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost a conference game to West LA 76-68 on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (8-13, 1-7) trailed West LA (17-3, 8-0) 37-33 at halftime.
Emani Scott led AVC with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, Jonathan Daniels finished with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Da’Jour Lewis added 13 points and three rebounds and Joshua Assiff had six points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench.
The Marauders were able to cut the deficit to seven, 70-63, in the final minutes, but the Wildcats responded.
Kalique Mitchell led West LA with 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench, as 10 of the Wildcats’ 11 players scored.
Girls Basketball
Viewpoint 63,
Paraclete 23
CALABASAS — The Paraclete girls basketball team lost to Viewpoint 63-23 in a Gold Coast League game on Tuesday at Viewpoint High School.
Paraclete senior Yitzel Serna led the Spirits with 11 points, freshman Jentle Brannon had four points, four rebounds and three steals and Avery Mattice had three points and contributed on both ends of the floor.
Paraclete was scheduled to play at Quartz Hill on Wednesday and will host Palmdale on Friday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.