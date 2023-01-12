Hawks knock off Lions

LANCASTER — The Knight boys basketball team used defensive pressure at the start of the fourth quarter to seize momentum of its Golden League game at Eastside High on Wednesday night.
The Hawks turned a five-point deficit into a seven-point lead and held on for a 52-49 victory over the Lions.
Knight’s win created a three-way tie for first place in the Golden League to finish the first half of league play. Knight improved to 11-7 overall and 6-1 in league, while Eastside is 17-3 overall and 6-1. Quartz Hill (12-8, 6-1) is also tied for first.
“I feel like we worked really hard for that win, during practice, sweat, tears, hard work, everything,” said Knight senior Corion Hubbard, a three-year varsity player. “I feel like we deserve that win. Showed we are the best team in the Valley.”
Eastside took a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter, but Knight went to a full-court press on defense and the Lions were scoreless for the first five minutes and three seconds.
Eastside didn’t get its first field goal until senior Amir Johnson hit a short jumper with 2:02 remaining in the fourth. It would be the only field goal the Lions made in the fourth and it cut Knight’s lead to 50-45.
“Inspiring, I think. They just showed a lot of determination,” Knight coach Tom Hegre said. “Grit is a word that would come to mind. To play in this environment tonight, and we talked about it, we knew it would be like this. I have to take my hat off to our guys, because they never quit. They never gave up. We battled.
“When Darrius fouled out, that was adversity. Malik cramping up the whole fourth quarter. We just had to overcome adversities tonight and the guys made plays when they had to.”
Knight senior Darrius Freeman fouled out with 1:49 remaining, on a charging offensive foul. Freeman finished with 12 points, one of three Hawks to score in double figures.
Knight senior Malik Larane scored a team-high 16 and Hubbard finished with 15.
“I feel like the difference was we just came out with more energy, more competitive,” Hubbard said. “We just wanted it more, I feel like. The fourth quarter, with the turnovers and everything. Just staying under pressure. I feel like we just worked really hard and stayed fundamental in the fourth quarter to get that win. Keeping up the defense and taking care of the ball in tight games.
“I feel like the key when they went on a run was to stay humble and stay focused and just know that we were still in that game to get that win.”
Eastside made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, including Johnson going 4-for-4, knocking down a pair with 12 seconds remaining to cut Knight’s lead to 50-49.
Knight answered when Larane threw the inbounds pass to Hubbard on the Knight side of the court and Hubbard was wide open and converted a layup to seal the victory.
“The last play is just something that we’ve done for four years with these guys,” Hegre said. “I didn’t even know if Malik or CJ even heard me, but we were out of timeouts. Our initial inbounds play didn’t work, because they tipped it out of bounds. Malik just threw a perfect pass and of course CJ finished.”
The Knight defensive pressure also ignited the Hawks’ offense, as Knight outscored Eastside 15-7 in the final quarter.
“They struggled with the press a little bit,” Hegre said. “That kind of jump started us offensively, because at the beginning of the game we were playing at a half court pace and we kind of struggled. We kind of settled into a pace that we didn’t want to be in, so we had to do something.
“We put a freshman out there tonight, Jay’len (Brooks), and he kind of gave us some energy in that press too.”
Knight shot 2-for-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, allowing Eastside opportunities at the end.
“I’m very proud of the way our boys played tonight,” Eastside coach Ashly McCullough said. “They fought, even at times when we were facing adversity. They fought. I just wish we had executed a little bit better towards the end of the game.
“They went on a 1-2-2 press and they went on an 8-0 run and we didn’t score for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. That really hurt us. You have to give credit to Knight. They played hard and they’re a good team. They’ve been winning for a long time. I knew they weren’t going to go away. We just had to finish the game.”
Johnson led the Lions with 21 points, including eight in the second quarter. Knight outscored Eastside 17-15 in the second quarter, as the Lions took a 27-26 lead into halftime.
“Our guys didn’t play in games like this last year,” McCullough said. “Sometimes it takes time to really learn how to win close games, especially when you’re playing against a seasoned team who knows how to win close games. Credit to Knight. They played really good. They executed towards the end. Definitely a learning experience for us on how to execute and follow the game plan.”
Eastside seniors Makael Carter and Camarie Medley both finished with eight points apiece for the Lions, junior Chris Jackson added seven points and senior Deangelo Riley had five.
Eastside started the week ranked No. 3 in this weeks CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA poll.
Knight is not ranked in Division 2AA, but is the two-time defending Golden League champion. The Hawks went undefeated to win the league crown last year.
“It means that we’re the best team in the Valley,” Hubbard said of the win.
The game featured a packed gym at Eastside High, bursting with boisterous fans and the constant beat of the Eastside High marching band drum line.
“It puts us back in a tie for first place, so we’re back on top,” Hegre said. “The two teams we’re tied with, we have them both at home the second time, which may or may not be an advantage. We enjoy playing at home a lot more than we do playing on the road, as you can see tonight.
“This is great for the Antelope Valley. We’ve played in a lot of these kind of games through the years. We’ve been telling our guys the past few years, ‘You’re always going to get everybody’s best shot. You’re always the biggest game on their schedule.’ We kind of enjoy that role.”
Knight will host fifth-place Highland on Friday, when Eastside travels to Lancaster.
