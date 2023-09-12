Hawks hold off Bulldogs

PALMDALE — The Knight and Highland girls flag football teams faced off in the Golden League opener on Monday night and it was a defensive battle.
Both defenses made stops throughout the game, but the Knight offense capitalized on its one time in the red zone.
The Hawks scored on a pass play on their second possession and that stood as the lone score in the game, as Knight won 8-0 at Highland High School.
Knight improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in league, while Highland falls to 1-2 and 0-1.
“It means a lot to us,” Knight senior Alia Tate said of the win. “We’re trying to win Golden League right now. That’s the whole point right now. That’s our goal.
“We played decent. I feel like we could have come out a little bit more aggressively and the score would have gone up a little bit, but we played good.”
Both offenses stalled on their first possessions of the game, but the Hawks were able to move the ball on their second drive.
Knight sophomore quarterback Desiree Ahumada completed the first four passes of the drive, including a 20-yard pass to Alia Tate and a nine-yard pass to junior Jaylene Aguilar to put the Hawks at the 8-yard line.
Aguilar had a three-yard run to put Knight at the 5.
After an incomplete pass to Alia Tate in the end zone on third down, the wide receiver made a one-handed leaping catch on a pass from Ahumada to give Knight the lead with seven minutes and five seconds remaining in the first half.
“I’m not going to lie, I was practicing that during practice,” Alia Tate said of the one-handed catch. “I was practicing it a little bit. It was surprising. I didn’t know I actually caught it in my hand to be honest.
“It won the game.”
Knight senior Amia Tate caught a pass from Ahumada on the 2-point conversion to give the Hawks an 8-0 lead that would stand for the rest of the game.
“The catch by Alia Tate that’s SportsCenter quality,” Knight coach Ryan Tarnoff said. “Athletes make plays and I trust my athletes over any other school.”
Highland’s longest drive of the first half was its last, but it stalled at midfield.
Highland senior Leah Harris intercepted a Knight pass and returned it 20 yards on the final play of the first half.
“I felt like we could have done a lot better,” Harris said. “It was us against our own mindset. I felt like if we didn’t have all those mental blockers, we could have definitely beat this team. I would say it’s not being focused enough. We had all our balls in place in the right spot, just runners weren’t focused on their runs or runners were all in the right spots and QBs weren’t focused on their throws.”
The Highland defense forced its first turnover of the game on the first drive of the second half, as Highland’s Zephaniah Hines intercepted a Knight pass at midfield, giving the Bulldogs the ball on their own 23-yard line.
“Couple of turnovers. We took a chance,” Tarnoff said. “That’s what our offense does. We’re going to do that. I’ll live with it. I can’t say enough about the defense.”
Highland had its best drive of the game following the turnover, going 39 yards on 14 plays, ultimately turning the ball over on downs on the Knight 14-yard line.
The drive was extended on a rushing the passer penalty on fourth down, wiping out an interception by Knight freshman Zaria Anderson, who broke up a pass later on the drive.
Knight senior Cynthia Amaral also broke up a pass on the drive.
“I’m not going to take anything away from Pete Knight today, they played well,” Highland coach David Stowe said. “They played really well. They wanted it more than we did. I don’t think we focused like we should have. It showed in our lack of execution on a lot of plays. We probably have like three or four obvious, easy touchdowns that we blew. I’m not going to take anything away from Knight. They played a hell of a game and they’re good and well coached.
“I just think our girls just need to come out next time and realize what they’re doing. They just made a lot of mental mistakes.”
Knight outgained Highland in total yards, 138 to 83.
Ahumada completed 10-of-16 passes for 90 yards, with two interceptions. Aguilar caught four passes for 20 yards and Alia Tate caught five passes for 57 yards.
Knight rushed for a combined 48 yards on nine carries. Knight senior Samantha Henley had two carries for 19 yards and Alia Tate had two carries for 17 yards.
“It feels really cool,” Ahumada said of the league opener. “I feel like it’s something to experience, something new. I don’t know. I’m just proud of my team.
“I thought we did amazing. We had beautiful communication. We all believed in ourselves. I thought it went great.”
Highland alternated between two quarterbacks, with Mackenzie Martinez playing the first half, finishing 2-for-12 passing for 17 yards. Kaela Marin completed 1-of-5 passes for 11 yards.
Highland had a combined 55 yards rushing on 15 carries, with Harris finishing with 43 yards on eight carries and Jayda Thompson rushing for 20 yards on five carries.
“I’m glad we didn’t get blown out at home,” said Harris, who has played three seasons on the varsity soccer team. “I think we did pretty good. We held our ground. I wish we could have put up some points on the scoreboard, but at least we didn’t let them run through us. We stepped up in some ways.”
Knight got its second possession of the second half with 6:39 remaining and even though the drive stalled at midfield, Highland got the ball with 2:04 left in the game.
Alia Tate went down after a catch on the Knight drive, making a 12-yard catch over the middle and was immediately hit. She would return to the game.
“I’m good,” Alia Tate said. “It hurt a little bit.”
The Knight defense stepped up on the final Highland drive.
Knight senior Cherrysh Tryon made a tackle for a loss, Amaral broke up her second pass of the game and Cherrysh Tryon nearly had a sack on fourth down, the same play Zaria Anderson nearly intercepted the ball. The play resulted in an incomplete pass, turning the ball over on downs to Knight.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Tarnoff said. “They were down two starters. We had some team discipline issues, so we were down two starters for this game, which is really hard for us to try and fill in. The girls stepped up. To shut a team out with that kind of athleticism, there’s no words to say.
“Our goal was Golden League coming in and this team was standing in our way. To shut them out at home is big time. That’s big time.”
Ahumada took a knee with 30 seconds remaining to seal the victory for Knight, although she needed some coaching to successfully take a knee.
Cherrysh Tryon celebrated the victory for the Hawks with a few somersaults.
“I’ll be honest, I expected a little bit better of a turnout for us, as far as playing, because we played Oxnard and Oxnard is a top team in the state so far,” Stowe said. “They’re really good. We played Channel Islands and pretty much destroyed them. We were ready. We didn’t play last week. I wish we had one more game under our belts to work out some kinks, but for the most part we have speed and those girls did really well. Their middle linebackers coming up and stopping it were fast and good tacklers. If these girls weren’t as good a tacklers we probably would have had a little bit more. They came in with a good game plan and they beat us. I can’t take anything away from them.”
Knight will host Palmdale on Monday for the Hawks’ home opener. Highland will play at Littlerock on Monday.
“It sucks not having a playoff,” Stowe said. “Next year it’s on. We’ll be in the playoffs next year. As far as I’m concerned I’m hoping we don’t lose another game. The girls know it. I think their lack of focus, I think they got a little overconfident. That might be on me, because I overtalked them about how athletic they are. All of us as a team just need to execute. If we execute, execute, execute, we win, but we didn’t execute and that hurt.”
