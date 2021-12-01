Hawks hold off Bulldogs in girls soccer opener

PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team held off Highland, 3-2, in Tuesday’s Golden League opener at Knight High.
The Hawks (1-0) led 3-0 before Highland (0-1) converted a penalty kick with three minutes left in regulation. The Bulldogs scored their second goal in stoppage time in the 85th minute.
Isabelle Pina scored two goals and had an assist for Knight, while Victoria Martinez recorded a goal and an assist and Vivian Martinez contributed an assist.
Veronica Lopez made four saves for the Hawks, while Bella Gonzales closed out the game at goalkeeper.
Knight plays at Palmdale on Thursday, while Highland plays host to Littlerock.
Lancaster 1, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls soccer team defeated Eastside 1-0 to open Golden League play on Tuesday at home.
Freshman Kaleah Florence put the Eagles (1-1, 1-0 GL) ahead for good with a goal in the 24th minute on an assist by sophomore Vanessa Tulloss.
Lancaster sophomore goalkeeper Anaya Gardner earned the shutout victory with three saves.
The Eagles travel to Quartz Hill on Thursday, while the Lions (0-1) play at Antelope Valley.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 76, Burroughs 55
RIDGECREST — The Paraclete boys basketball team had five scorers in double-digits in a 76-55 victory over Burroughs on Tuesday in Ridgecrest.
Paraclete coach Newton Chelette was proud of how his team came out “emotionally and physically” ready to play despite having a week off for Thanksgiving.
“Five guys in double figures, so we shared the ball really well,” Chelette said, adding defense was also strong in holding the Burros to just 55 points. “I was just proud of their effort.”
Mister Burnside led the way for the Spirits with 26 points, while Donavan Ware scored 14.
Paraclete’s Dylan Cox and Kris Horton put in 11 points apiece and Luke Cramer scored 10.
The Spirits host a showcase tournament on Thursday and Saturday. They will play Adelanto at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while Palmdale plays Burroughs at 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Quartz Hill 67, Palmdale 33
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team opened Golden League play with a 67-33 victory over host Palmdale on Tuesday.
The Royals (4-2, 1-0 GL) led 35-8 at halftime.
Sophomore Mandy Frozina led the Royals with 20 points, while senior Elysa Gregg put in 15 and junior Savannah Arellano added 12 points.
Mariah Thomas led the Falcons (2-5, 0-1) with a game-high 23 points.
Quartz Hill will play host to Lancaster on Thursday, while Palmdale plays host to Knight.
Lancaster 47, Eastside 34
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Eastside 47-34 in the Golden League opener for both teams on Tuesday at Lancaster High.
Mea Madison led the Eagles (2-1, 1-0 GL) with 24 points, while Terryn Russel scored six and Jordan Anderson added five.
Lancaster plays at Quartz Hill on Thursday, while Eastside (2-1, 0-1) travels to Antelope Valley.
