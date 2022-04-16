Hawks fly past Lions

PALMDALE — The Knight baseball team was locked in a tight game with Eastside on Friday, as well as a tight race with Eastside in the Golden League standings, with half a game separating the two teams for third and fourth place.
Knight seized control of the game, and third place in the standings, with a seven-run fifth inning on Friday, pulling away to beat Eastside 14-4 in six innings at Knight High School.
“I think the game started off a little slow for us and for them as well, but I think we started to pick it up towards the end and really get some bats going and the defense going too,” Knight senior Alejandro Huezo said. “I think attacking the fastball was good for us and staying in our the zone, since we tend to chase out of the zone on everything. I think we made some key adjustments all around.”
Knight (7-6, 6-4) moved ahead of Eastside (9-9-1, 5-4-1) to take over sole possession of third place in the Golden League with two weeks and four games remaining in the regular season.
“The league race is really tight right now with two weeks left,” Alejandro Huezo said. “Winning this series, sweeping them, was huge for us honestly and secured us a playoff spot. Honestly, we couldn’t have come up any more big.”
Alejandro Huezo certainly came up big for the Hawks, earning the win on the mound with a complete game and breaking a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run home run, his first of the season.
“It was a really big momentum switch for us,” he said. “I think that’s what got us going really.”
Eastside coach Sean Sweeney credited Alejandro Huezo for a good swing on the home run.
“We left a changeup hanging and he put a good swing on it,” Sweeney said. “All credit to him. He had a really good swing on the pitch.
“Our starting pitcher battled his tail off for us and that’s all we can ask our guys to do, is grind for us and that’s what he did. He gave us his best effort and that’s all we can ask for. He actually put a good swing on a good pitch.”
The Hawks scored seven runs on four hits, one error and five walks, two with the bases loaded, in the fifth inning.
Knight senior Zachery Warren led off the fifth with a bloop single and finished 4-for-4 with one run and three RBIs, including an RBI single with two outs in the sixth to drive in the 14th run and end the game on the mercy rule.
“Pretty good. Bats were on it today,” Warren said. “Good gap-to-gap hitting. Scoring runs when we needed to. Good two-out hitting too. Being more disciplined. I feel like we were being good, selective hitters today. Hitting gaps, bringing in runs when we needed it.”
Knight junior Tommy Reyes reached on an error after Alejandro Huezo homered in the fifth and later scored on a wild pitch.
Senor Joseph Martinez and junior Anthony Huezo drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs. Sophomore Justin Brisco hit a two-run single and Warren, Alejandro Huezo and Reyes all drew consecutive walks, the last two with the bases loaded to drive in runs.
“I think we were trying to do too much,” Knight coach George Esquer said. “We had two outs. We were trying to throw these guys out. Just get the out. I think they were trying to do too much, put a little pressure on themselves, but we recovered. We came back and came back with the bats.
“They changed pitchers. We were able to adjust to him pretty quick. We show them a lot of different pitching when we do our batting day, so they’re used to it. It’s a little bit easier to make that adjustment to a change of speed. We just adjusted and timed him up and went from there. They had a little bit of difficulty with the pitcher.”
Knight senior Matthew Martinez hit an infield single with one out in the sixth, Joseph Martinez followed with a single and Anthony Huezo was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Brisco reached on an error that allowed two runs to score and Warren followed with a walk-off single.
“I just keep my same mentality at the plate,” Warren said. “Put it in the gap. Do what I can for the team. Situational hitting.
“It’s good. All we have to do is go in with the same mentality. We’ve got to win all of our games. Hopefully, lock in third and hopefully we can get second.”
Alejandro Huezo struck out nine batters in six innings, giving up four runs on three hits, two walks and hit a batter.
“I think I did all right,” Huezo said. “It was an OK day for me, honestly, but it helped the team out and we came out on top, so it worked out.
“I think I might be a little hypercritical of myself. I think I should have done better. Some people say otherwise. I like to think of myself as ‘I’ve got to get better either way.’”
Eastside jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning, as senior Ethan Bennett drew a walk to leadoff the game, stole second and scored on a single by senior Devin White.
Knight quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and two in the second, but the Lions tied the game with three runs in the top of the fifth.
Eastside senior Carter Swinson led off the fifth with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by senior Eduardo Juarez. Bennett followed with a walk, Swinson scored on an error, White reached on another error that allowed Bennett to score and White scored on the Hawks’ third error of the inning to tie the game at 4-4.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” Sweeney said. “We’re out here for countless hours daily, so when things don’t go our way, we’ve got to learn from it. Move on and move forward.”
Anthony Huezo led off the first with an infield single for Knight, Brisco drew a walk and Warren hit an RBI single. Reyes drove in a run with a groundout to give Knight a 2-1 lead.
Brisco hit an RBI single in the second to drive in junior Aidan Lomeli and Warren hit an RBI double to drive in Joseph Martinez, giving the Hawks a 4-1 lead.
Brisco finished 2-for-4 as Knight finished with 13 hits.
“We played good,” Esquer said. “We had a little lull, but overall we played good. We’re more focused now. The last few games have been a lot more focused.”
Knight plays a two-game series against Littlerock next week before finishing the season with a two-game series against Antelope Valley.
“It puts us in third place by half a game,” Esquer said. “If we can finish out, we’ll at least be in third. If we can get some help from Lancaster and Quartz Hill, we could possibly end up in second with Highland. We’ll still shop for second, but right now if we stay clean we’ll lock up third.”
Eastside will face Quartz Hill in a two-game series next week, followed by two games against Littlerock in the final week of the regular season.
“If we can come out and take a couple of games, I think we should seal our fate and make the playoffs,” Sweeney said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve made the playoffs. That’s our whole goal. We need to get to the postseason. Just try to improve every single day.
“Hats off to Pete Knight. They’ve got a heck of a team.”
Eastside has not qualified for the playoffs since 2012, when the Lions finished third in the Golden League.
It is the first season for Sweeney as the head coach. He was an assistant coach at Antelope Valley College for four seasons.
