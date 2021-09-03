PALMDALE — The Knight and Palmdale girls volleyball teams had a combined one returning varsity player when they faced each other in a Golden League match on Thursday night.
Girls volleyball is the lone high school sport that did not play last year, as the COVID pandemic dramatically changed the high school athletic schedule.
Knight senior Sophia Parker is the lone player with varsity experience and it showed in the second league match for both teams.
Knight jumped out to a strong start against Palmdale and cruised to a straight-set victory at Palmdale High, 25-8, 25-16, 25-15.
“We lost a good amount of seniors that were ready to play last year and this year we had to bring up a lot of kids that have very little varsity experience,” Knight coach Brandon Bell said. “On my team, there was only one returning player that had any varsity experience. Everyone else was a JV player two years ago.”
The Falcons did not have any returning varsity players.
“I had to pull everyone up from JV and freshmen,” Palmdale fifth-year coach Briana Garcia said. “We’re a brand-new team, but this is better the second game. We still have a whole season to go. I see nothing but great things for these girls ahead and practicing is just going to get them better. That’s just a glimpse of having a month practice. I can’t wait to see them after two months of practice. It’s just going to look way cleaner, more focused, more talking and more trusting. These ladies, they are brand new to each other as well, so that trust needs to get built and it will.
“We had a rocky start, but I’m not worried about it.”
Knight improved to 2-0 in the Golden League after a five-set victory over Highland on Tuesday.
The Hawks quickly built a double-digit lead in the opening set.
Knight senior Oluwatoyin Sunday led the Hawks with 11 kills on 18 attacks and had three errors. Sunday would have played her first varsity season last year.
“I played club, of course, so that definitely helped with the transition, staying active all year long and playing in the offseason,” Oluwatoyin Sunday said. “We started off a little rocky with our scrimmage against Canyon Country, but we did a tournament in Camarillo and we definitely got that fire back. We’re definitely connecting a lot more. We’re definitely doing a lot better. I think we’re definitely going to continue to improve.
“It was pretty rusty. We played together before, but it was as freshmen. Coming back as seniors, it definitely took a little bit of time, but that summer really helped us get back together. Definitely doing a lot better than we used to. We’re shaking off that rust.”
The two teams traded leads at the beginning of the second set before Knight took the lead for good at 8-7.
Parker had nine kills, no errors on 14 attacks for Knight, junior Oluwatosin Sunday had 14 aces and 12 assists and Knight senior Ashley Cortes Diaz had five kills, one error and 13 assists.
“We didn’t really have much blocking, so that kind of sucks,” Bell said. “There wasn’t much blocking out there.”
Palmdale took a brief lead at the start of the third set, but Knight never trailed after taking a 2-1 lead. The Hawks got key kills by Oluwatoyin Sunday, Parker and junior Riley Asp down the stretch to clinch the victory.
Oluwatoyin Sunday said being able to play volleyball with her classmates again means a great deal.
“I wasn’t having the best day today, but this has all changed that. Volleyball just changes the mood,” she said. “It’s a mood shifter. It will bring you up any time, whether you’re losing or winning, as long as you’re doing it as a team, there’s no way you can actually lose. As long as you’re working together, there’s no way you can lose ever.”
Knight will host Lancaster on Tuesday.
“Compared to how we started against Canyon, they have improved a lot,” Bell said. “They’ve started talking to each other and covering much better than they were before. Overall, I’m proud of them right now. They’re keeping it up. They have a goal set in mind to take our league this year. They want to turn my beard pink. Overall, I’m really excited to see how this season goes with them.”
Knight finished second in league in 2019, behind undefeated Quartz Hill.
Palmdale falls to 0-2 in league after losing to Quartz Hill on Tuesday in its opener.
The Falcons play at Littlerock on Tuesday.
“They’re going to connect,” Garcia said. “They’re connecting slowly, but I feel it’s their season. Even if we’re not first place, our goal is CIF. That’s on our mind. It’s on all our minds as a team. We’ll execute it, proudly as a Falcon and more importantly as a family.”
All players and coaches, as well as fans and everyone in attendance, are required to wear face masks, according to CIF-Southern Section and Los Angeles County Health Department guidelines, which applies to all indoor sports.
