Hawks fly past Eagles

PALMDALE — The Knight baseball team was looking to build confidence and team work after early season struggles for a young team.
The Hawks may have done both with a 6-2 Golden League victory over Lancaster on Friday afternoon at Knight High School.
Knight (3-13, 2-6) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and added three insurance runs in the sixth against Lancaster.
“I think this is a big confidence boost for us,” Knight senior starting pitcher Gabe Kostorowski said. “We don’t have the best record right now, but I think this is a new starting point for us really. It’s like a new season.”
Knight snapped a four-game losing streak, including a 3-2 loss at Lancaster on Wednesday.
“That’s what we’re trying to build, self confidence and team work,” Knight first-year coach Jorge Swayne said. “Those are the two things that will get us over the hump, hopefully, and squeeze into the playoffs.
“They’re getting better. We’re just trying to build unity. Gabe did excellent pitching. Danny (Palacios) had a couple of key hits.”
The Hawks scored one run in the bottom of the first to take an early 1-0 lead.
Knight sophomore Giovanni Gonzalez reached on an error with two outs and scored on a double off the right-field fence by Kostorowski.
“I thought we played great,” said Kostorowski, a third-year varsity player. “We had a lot of energy. I like how we competed the whole game, because we’re fighting for our lives out there, for a playoff spot.
“I think the key was come together, play team baseball, small ball really. We had trouble scoring all year. We got some good bunts down and some good hits, so I’m just happy. Happy with the result.”
Lancaster was able to tie the game with a run in the top of the second.
Senior Jacob Martinez reached on a wild pitch on a strikeout and scored on an error on a double play ball hit by sophomore Alastair McInnes.
Kostorowski then retired nine consecutive Lancaster batters.
Kostorowski threw a complete game, striking out eight and giving up two runs on six hits and three walks, two of which were in the seventh inning.
Martinez started on the mound for Lancaster and struck out five in four innings, giving up two runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter.
“Hats off to Gabe,” Lancaster coach David Fischenich said. “He came out and pounded the zone and didn’t give us really an opportunity to kind of breath once we got in that box. He threw strikes right away. We had tough time putting the ball in play hard. Kind of putting the ball in the air a lot today and they did a good job of catching fly balls. Hats off to Gabe. He did an amazing job and kind of kept us off balance all day.”
Kostorowski credited his defense for helping him pitch effectively.
“I threw great,” Kostorowski said. “I felt good on the mound. I pitch the best when I’m competitive. It was a competitive game.
“They were putting it in play and getting soft contact really. My defense was helping me out a lot. My off speed were on point today. Sometimes they’re a little iffy.”
Knight took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Knight freshman catcher Jonathan Tiznado had his first hit to lead off the inning and scored when Palacios followed with a double.
Palacios advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by junior Xavier Martinez and scored on a ground out by sophomore Gino Villegas.
“Good. The whole team, we had good chemistry,” Palacios said. “We really doubt ourselves a lot, but it’s good to see that the whole team has chemistry. This is our JV from last year with a couple of seniors, so I’m really proud that we did good today.
“This game is definitely a wakeup call. We started very poorly this season, but this game right here, this shows that this is a wakeup call and we’re going to do good moving forward.”
The Hawks carried the momentum into the sixth inning, scoring three runs on one hit and three walks.
Knight senior Aiden Lomeli led off the inning with a walk, but was thrown out trying to steal second.
Juniro Isaac Lopez and Tiznado drew back-to-back walks. Palacios followed with an RBI double, Tiznado scored on a wild pitch and Palacios scored on a ground ball by Martinez.
“We have a lot of energy before we play the game,” said Palacios, a first-year varsity player. “We always have a team prayer before the game, to help us grow. Even at practice, we work on things, even if we win. Even if we win games by a lot, we still practice on things we should work on.
“I feel like it’s just confidence. A lot of people walk up to the plate and they don’t walk up confident.”
Palacios had two hits for the Hawks, who were outhit by the Eagles 6-5. Six different Lancaster players had a hit.
The Eagles rallied in the top of the seventh inning, but finished with the tying run at home plate with the bases loaded.
Lancaster sophomore Owen Fekety hit a one-out single to start the rally, McInnes drew a walk and No. 9 batter, junior Andrew Vaiz, hit an RBI double. Fekety just beat the throw home.
Lancaster junior Lucas Doster drew a walk to load the bases with one out.
Kostorowski struck out the next batter and caught a high pop fly for the final out.
“Played better defense,” Swayne said. “We made some base running mistakes, which we’ll have to work on.
“Overall, I thought it was one of the best games they played this year.”
Swayne, who was previously the junior varsity coach, said the Hawks have three returning varsity players, one of which is a sophomore, Gonzalez. Knight has two seniors who are both returning: Kostorowski and Lomeli.
“There’s a lot of guys who got some opportunities and capitalized, like Danny,” Kostorowski said. “We have a freshman, got his first hit. I think it brings a lot of confidence for the rest of us, for the rest of the year and the years going forward.”
Knight has three series remaining, starting against Eastside on Wednesday at Knight. Knight will face Littlerock and Antelope Valley to finish the regular season.
“They’re young and they have a lot of good baseball players,” Fischenich said of Knight. “They’re going to be good for a long time. Hats off to their coaching staff.”
The Eagles have three two-games series remaining in the regular season and host Highland on Wednesday. The Eagles will also face AV and Palmdale in the closing weeks.
“We were swinging the bats well at the beginning of the season,” Fischenich said. “Our last three games, I just think we’re getting to be a little too big, trying to do a little too much at the plate. We just go back to who we are, putting the ball in the middle of the field, staying inside of the baseball. We’ll be OK. We found a three-game skid and then we ran into Gabe and he does a good job.”
Knight finished third in the Golden League last season, one game ahead of Lancaster.
