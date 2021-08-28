Hawks fall in opener to Vikings

PALMDALE — The Knight football team watched as momentum switched quickly late in the third quarter on Friday night.
The Hawks made three key plays and were poised to tie the game, only to watch as Moreno Valley seized momentum back at Knight High.
Moreno Valley answered with a touchdown of its own midway through the fourth quarter and hung on for a 21-7 nonleague win over Knight in the season opener for both teams.
“I was very disappointed in the way we lost,” Knight coach Adam Fabela said. “I thought the score should have been flipped. We had a special teams block. We had couple of key stops, some sacks. But they played hard. They showed good effort.”
Knight had a lackluster first half, trailing 13-0 at halftime and were outgained 75-54 in total offense.
The Vikings appeared ready to grind out the rest of the game, killing most of the third quarter with the first drive of the second half.
But the Knight defense got a stop and quickly capitalized.
Knight senior quarterback Dayquan Williams scored on a 68-yard run on the second play of the Hawks’ drive, cutting the deficit to 13-7.
“We didn’t come out with energy,” Williams said. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t do what we were supposed to do and we lost because of it.
“We’ve got to come out harder than we did today. We just have to do better as a team, do more together and hold it all together. We lost our composure and that’s why we lost the game. We didn’t keep it all together. We have to do better.”
The Knight defense stopped Moreno Valley on the ensuing drive and Knight senior Daniel Salazar blocked the Vikings punt, giving Knight the ball at the Moreno Valley 27-yard line.
Again the Knight offense appeared to quickly capitalize, as senior Muhammed Hassan appeared to score on a 27-yard run, but it was nullified by a holding penalty.
The Hawks could get no further and turned the ball over on downs with two incomplete passes.
“I thought they played hard,” Fabela said. “Hats off to Moreno Valley for driving up here and playing tough. They ran the (heck) out of the ball.
“It was really our first opponent. We didn’t have a scrimmage. They kicked our (butt). Hats off to them. I thought our guys played well in certain areas.”
The Vikings clinched the win with a touchdown on the following drive.
“Defensively, we’ve got to obviously stop the run,” Knight coach Adam Fabela said. “I would have liked a couple of turnovers. They did a good job protecting the ball and they had a good scheme offensively.”
The Vikings ran the ball 47 times for a combined 228 yards, led by senior Larry McDonald, who had 109 yards on 19 carries with touchdown runs of 4 and 31 yards.
Moreno Valley finished with 300 total yards in offense, while Knight had 146.
The Hawks rushed for a total of 120 yards on 15 carries, as Williams had 85 on seven carries.
Both teams struggled to pass the ball.
Williams completed 3-of-13 passes for 26 yards, while Knight junior Jacob Suarez was 0-for-6 with an interception that was returned 35 yards for a touchdown by McDonald in the second quarter. It was the lone turnover of the game.
The Knight wide receivers also had several dropped passes.
Fabela made his debut with the team during the abbreviated spring season, when the Hawks went 4-1 in five Golden League games, finishing tied for second place with Quartz Hill.
Knight has 13 seniors.
Moreno Valley went 2-3 in the spring and 2-1 in the Inland Valley League.
The Vikings finished 10-2 in 2019, going undefeated in the Mountain Valley League.
