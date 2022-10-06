Hawks edge Falcons in tennis

PALMDALE — The Knight girls tennis team defeated Palmdale 10-8 to take control of fourth place in Golden League play on Tuesday at Palmdale High School.
The Hawks won six doubles sets and four singles sets to get the victory.
The No. 1 team of sisters Aliyah and Alahna Jones pulled out a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (1) sweep for Knight. The duo was down 5-3 in the final set, but fought back to tie the match and win in the tiebreaker.
Knight’s No. 2 doubles team also pulled out a sweep, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 1 singles player Caroline Given won two 6-0 sets for the Hawks, while their No. 2 singles player also won two sets, 6-2, 6-3.
Palmdale’s No. 1 singles player Sarahi Castro, who only has two losses on the season so far, swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Sinai Jimenez won a 6-2 set and Aleyssa Coleman posted a 6-3 win.
Palmdale’s three doubles teams — No. 1 Molly Diaz and Nohely Santiago, No. 2 Jasmy Villanueva and Trisity Woos and No. 3 Daniela Jaramillo and Breiseidy Rivera — each won a 6-4 set.
Both teams start the second round of league play today as Palmdale plays at Antelope Valley, while Knight plays Quartz Hill at Palmdale.
Trinity Classical Academy 3, Desert Christian 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team lost a Heritage League match in straight sets 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 to Trinity Classical Academy on Tuesday at Desert Christian High School.
Desert Christian setter Riley Wiser and Libero Zaniyah Hart both led the Knights with 13 digs apiece and outside hitter Hannah Moore finished with 20.
“The Knights improved each set by focusing on their defense,” Desert Christian coach Matt Cataldo said.
Desert Christian falls to 10-10-1 overall and 5-6 in league.
Desert Christian will play at Vasquez today.
Rosamond 3, Frazier Mountain 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Frazier Mountain in straight sets 26-24, 25-21, 25-17 in a High Desert League match at Rosamond High School on Tuesday.
The Roadrunners improve to 18-9-1 overall and 7-2 in league.
Senior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led Rosamond with 12 kills, 12 digs and a block, Amber Jordan had nine kills, three digs and five aces, Kaedance Collette added five kills and two blocks and Madison Moore finished with five kills.
Rosamond plays at Bishop today.
