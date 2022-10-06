 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Hawks edge Falcons in tennis

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Knight girls tennis team defeated Palmdale 10-8 to take control of fourth place in Golden League play on Tuesday at Palmdale High School.

The Hawks won six doubles sets and four singles sets to get the victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.