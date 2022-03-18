Hawks defeat Falcons

PALMDALE — The Knight softball team showed the depth it has in its batting lineup on Thursday at Palmdale High School.
The Hawks scored in all five innings with every player reaching base in a 14-4 Golden League win over Palmdale.
“I was actually pretty proud of them,” Knight second-year coach Kristin Powell said. “They did a good job waiting on their pitch and trying to adjust to pitches that they normally may not swing at, so I think they did a really good job on trying to make adjustments at the plate. They also did a good job on the little things, short game, base running, stuff like that. Obviously we were good.
“Up and down the lineup, everyone made adjustments and did the little things right at the plate today.”
Knight improves to 2-2 in league, 4-7 overall, after completing a sweep against Palmdale (1-12, 0-4). Knight defeated Palmdale 22-5 on Tuesday.
The Hawks took control of the game in the first inning, scoring four runs in the top of the inning.
Knight sophomore Serena Rodriguez, a second-year varsity player, led off by drawing a walk and scored when her younger sister, freshman Vicky Rodriguez, followed with a double.
Vicky Rodriguez scored on an error that allowed Evelynne Cortez to reach. Cortez scored on a wild pitch, Katelyn Harrington was the fourth consecutive Knight player to reach base to start the game by drawing a walk and would score on a single by Miranda Martinez.
“We did good hitting,” Vicky Rodriguez said. “I think we’re good at waiting on the ball and adjusting to the pitcher. We did good on communicating.”
Serena Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and a double and Vicky Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
“I think we did good,” Serena Rodriguez said.
Palmdale was able to answer in the bottom of the first inning, as junior Liliana Villegas led off by reaching on an error, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Adriana Orozco and tagged from third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Valery Meza.
“I feel like, overall, it was a really good game,” said Villegas, a third-year varsity player. “I feel like we all battled through it. I feel like it ended clicking at the end.”
Vicky Rodriguez led off the second inning with an infield single for Knight and would eventually score and Harrington reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Harrington also hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning for Knight.
Palmdale center fielder Valerie Scott led off the second for the Falcons by reaching on an error and scored on a ground ball by Natalia Guzman, cutting the Hawks’ lead to 6-2.
Knight broke open the game with four runs in the top of the third inning.
The first seven Knight batters reached base in the third, starting with No. 9 batter Vanessa Jimenez, who reached on an error. Serena Rodriguez followed with a single, Vicky Rodriguez reached on a misplayed bunt and Cortez followed with a walk. The first four batters to reach all scored, including one run on a single by Marisa Perdomo, giving the Hawks a 10-2 lead. Perdomo was 2-for-3 with a double.
Serena Rodriguez said the Hawks can improve their communication.
“I feel that the bond needs to get stronger,” she said.
Powell said the Hawks are a young team.
“Honestly, I think in general, even the kids that are seniors are still young, because we haven’t really had a full season in two full years and that goes for everybody in softball in general,” Powell said. “I think everyone is dealing with the same thing, where you’re making a lot of those mistakes that maybe you wouldn’t see from a senior if you had all of 2020 and all of 2021. It even seems like the seniors still are kind of … we’re all just learning. I think everybody is having to deal with that, it’s definitely not just us.
“All we played last year was league and that only gives you 14 games, which is not a huge amount. We are pretty young.”
Both of Knight’s pitchers are freshmen.
Powell said the Hawks’ shortstop, Serena Rodriguez, was an outfielder last year.
“It’s just little things like that, but we’re growing,” she said. “We’re doing good.”
Serena Rodriguez doubled and scored on an error in the fourth and Knight pinch hitter Nevaeh Hernandez hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Serena Rodriguez helped end a Palmdale rally in the fourth, throwing a runner out at first for the third out with a throw from her knees by second base with runners on first and second.
“Practice. A lot of practice,” she said of the throw.
Vicky Rodriguez struck out three batters in four innings, giving up one hit and no walks.
“I think I did good,” she said. “My curve was really good and I had a good changeup. I stayed focused and I hit my spots.”
Palmdale rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but not enough to extend the game.
Villegas hit a two-out solo home run to right field.
“We’re really young,” Villegas said. “I think it’s just about them getting that experience. Just seeing how it is at this higher level.
“It’s only been two weeks, but I feel they’re all starting to pick up on it. A lot of them are really new to the sport, so I feel that them getting this opportunity of playing with the higher girls is really growing on them.”
Orozco reached on an error and scored on a double by Valery Meza.
“I was actually very proud of my girls today,” Palmdale coach Monica Dopson said. “They fought hard the whole game. We’re young and we’re raw and we’re going to make our mistakes, but they never once gave up. They never let the wheels fall off and they fought back all the time. I’m super proud of them.”
The Falcons have one senior.
“I can honestly say that gelling and communicating, I think they do an extremely good job at it,” Dopson said. “They get along extremely well, but making it translate onto the field, it has a lot to do with getting reps in general, but varsity reps for sure.”
The Golden League is off for Spring Break next week.
Knight will play in a tournament in San Diego next week before facing Quartz Hill when league play resumes the following week.
The Falcons don’t play again until Golden League play resumes and Dopson will let her players take some time off.
“We have a lot of girls that are sick and injured and are going to take some time off,” Dopson said. “They are going to do three individual workouts, have to post it in our team group meet. I expect to see a lot of fun pictures from them as well, because they deserve the break.
“The last couple of years with these girls and everything they’ve had to go through with COVID and protocols and classes — I have had some girls that have eight classes — they deserve a break. I’m going to enjoy mine. They deserve it.”
