PALMDALE — It had the feel of a Nick Saban-Alabama coached game against one of his many former assistants.
Long-time Knight coach Tom Hegre faced one of his former assistants in new Highland coach Chris Cole for the second time this season.
In the first meeting between the two, the Hawks ran away in a laugher 78-41 on Apr. 28 at Knight High School.
On Friday it was the same two teams and despite a much closer game than its predecessor, Knight earned a hard-fought 54-48 victory, in front of a raucous crowd at Highland High School.
“Our heart and effort is the strength of this team. They just have a refuse-to-lose attitude. In the second half they said they don’t want to share the league title (with Eastside),” Hegre said. “I thought we played a lot better in the second half. We turned up our defense. This is such a tough group of kids.”
For the Knight dynasty, Hegre earned his ninth Golden League title. The Hawks (13-1, 13-1), top-seeded in CIF-Southern Section Division 3, will learn their playoff fate on Sunday. Highland (9-5, 9-5), too, will enter the playoffs against an opponent to be named.
“We have to come out stronger in games,” Hegre said. “We didn’t do a good job of that tonight.”
Following an Amari Davis bucket, the Hawks took their largest lead of the game, 48-39, midway through the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs showed their resiliency, however, and inched closer trimming the lead to 48-43 with three minutes remaining.
“One of our goals was to do better than we did the first time around. The guys were hungry and we wanted to set the tone for playoffs,” Cole said. “There were a couple of possessions that just didn’t go our way, but it happens. I’m so proud of the guys. They responded after taking their punches. If it weren’t for Tom (Hegre) and his mentorship I wouldn’t be in the position that I am now.”
Cole served as Hegre’s top assistant for six seasons.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 50-48 following a 3-pointer by K.J. Beachem, but they would get no closer. On Knight’s next possession Clayton Hegre drove on the baseline and hit a bucket off the glass to give the Hawks breathing room and a 52-48 lead.
“We fought hard tonight. It was a tough game. We didn’t come out like we’re used to, but we got the win and that’s all that matters,” Knight’s Malik Larane said. “We didn’t play to the best of our capability. We feel good. This is just the start of something for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.