Hawks beat Lions in 3 to open Golden League

LANCASTER — Knight’s Alyssa Guzman said that sometimes her team gets “in their own heads,” which affects the way the team plays.
“Sometimes we dwell on things, and we can’t let them go,” Guzman said.
But when Eastside rallied to try to send the match into a fourth set following several egregious errors by the Hawks, Knight settled down and found a way to erase any doubt.
The Hawks opened Golden League play with a convincing 25-13, 25-15, 25-22, victory over the host Lions, Tuesday evening at Eastside High School.
“We played a great team, and I thought we played really well. I’m really proud of the girls,” Guzman said. “I know we can play much better, but we keep continuing to improve as a team. Compared to our first match of the season, we have gotten so much better.”
Guzman and Variah Basua led the Hawks (3-5-2, 1-0) with four kills each to lead Knight. It was the Hawks’ serving that helped them to the victory as they recorded 19 aces, eight coming from Guzman and six from Jessica Arevalo.
Knight opened the match like gangbusters in front of the shocked partisan Eastside crowd. The Hawks jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, including three aces by Arevalo. The Lions didn’t do themselves any favors either as their serve-receive struggled the entire night.
The hitting errors by Eastside continued to pile up, as Knight’s lead continued to grow. A kill by Adrian Givens gave the Hawks a 16-4 lead at that point. Two consecutive kills by Guzman and Genesis Torres solidified the first set for Knight.
“We had a couple of mistakes out there, but we adjusted our game,” Basua said. “At the end of the day, as long as we support each other, we’ll be able to play our game. This was a good opening match for us, and a good experience. We will learn from this match what we have to fix. This will definitely give us momentum heading into our next match (against Highland).”
The Lions (0-3, 0-1) had a short memory entering the second set as they took their first lead of the match, 6-3. Neither team could hold a lead for very long in the early stages and the lead shifted several times.
Eastside led 12-11 before the Hawks responded by winning 12 of the next 14 points to take a commanding 23-14 lead. Knight was very offensive during that span as the run included four aces and three kills.
First-year Eastside head coach Kristal Campos knows her team will improve during the course of the season.
“Right now, we just have a lack of communication,” she said. “We’re still building our confidence. We have a young team and many of our players this is their first varsity experience. We have to continue to mentally build.
“We had a lot of good plays out there, but our errors kind of masked that. We’ll play one or two good points in a row, then give up four points. I know how good we can be, but at the end of the day it’s our own mental mistakes. We have to get over that mental hump.”
The Lions showed their resiliency in the third set as they battled all the way through the set. Eastside was clinging to an 18-16 lead, but a kill by Givens followed by an error by the Lions tied the score, 18-18. Still, a thunderous block by Hannah Allanson, followed by an error of its own by Knight propelled the Lions back into the lead, 21-20.
The Hawks went on a 4-0 run to lead 24-21, which Eastside couldn’t recover, sealing the victory.
“I appreciate our coach (Campos) for keeping our spirits up,” Allanson said. “I thought it was a really good match. I think we had first-game jitters out there, tonight. We’re continuing to improve, and we’re working really hard in practice. I saw many good things from my team out there, and we just kept pushing every set.”
Allanson led the Lions with four kills and two blocks. Na’Kaiyah Herring finished with three kills and Lila Herndon had two aces for Eastside.
Janelle Cardenas had two blocks and one kill for the Hawks and Torres had two kills and one ace.
