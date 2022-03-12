Hawks avenge loss to Bulldogs

PALMDALE — The Knight baseball team took early control of its Golden League game on Friday and had an answer for a late Highland rally.
Knight junior Anthony Huezo hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first and the Hawks broke a tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 6-4 victory over Highland at Knight High School.
“The last two games, solid play. Solid pitching. Solid defense,” Knight coach George Esquer said. “No errors again. That was something we struggled with in our first three games. They played as a team and we played very well. I’m very happy with how we played the last two games.
“We got some good, key hits.”
Knight (2-3, 1-1) forced a split in the two-game series after Highland (6-4, 1-1) won 6-5 on a walk-off on Wednesday at Highland.
“I think we played great. We played well as a team,” Anthony Huezo said. “Played well on the field. Played well all around. Opponent put up a good fight. We put up a better one. They got the better of us last game, but I think we really came back and capitalized on the loss.
“It was a motivation for us to come and beat them. It was a win we really needed. I’m really confident we’re going to play even better in the future of our season.”
After Knight senior starting pitcher Alejandro Huezo held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first inning, Anthony Huezo gave the Hawks a quick 1-0 lead by hitting an opposite-field home run over the left-field fence.
“I don’t try to hit home runs, but if it happens, it happens,” Anthony Huezo said. “Definitely helps out and looks good. It sets the tone.”
Knight added three runs in the bottom of the third, taking a 4-0 lead.
Knight senior Angel Molina and junior Aidan Lomeli hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the third and Anthony Huezo followed with a bunt single, beating the throw to first.
Anthony Huezo then stole second, advanced to third on a balk, which allowed Lomeli to score, and scored on a wild pitch. Anthony Huezo finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Huezo held Highland scoreless the first three innings, allowing two baserunners. He struck out eight in six innings, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks.
“It really gives me the confidence to really pitch the way I want to,” Alejandro Huezo said of the Hawks’ early lead. “It gives me the run support, knowing I have the team behind my back. It feels good.
“I think we played great, to be honest. Our offense was there, really good run support for me pitching, honestly. I couldn’t have asked for a better team today. After the walk-off, I feel that we all had a fire in us to really win today, because today was important and we showed up.”
The Bulldogs struck for two runs in the fourth.
Highland senior Darren Roberts and junior Carter Wood drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Roberts would score from third on a balk and Wood scored from third on a groundout by sophomore Christian Arreola.
Highland tied the game at 4-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Highland seniors Tony Cano and Jason Walker led off the inning with back-to-back infield singles. Walker scored on a single by senior Shea Lewis and junior Jakob Rodriguez, who reached on a fielder’s choice, tagged from third and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Roberts. Rodriguez extended the inning by reaching on a grounder to third that could have been a double play.
“I think right from the start, we came out flat and the energy was kind of low,” Roberts said. “They got hot late in the game, which is not what we needed. Straight from the start, straight energy up.
“We had no errors the other day and we made a couple today. That was a big part of it.”
The Hawks were able to answer immediately in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Anthony Huezo started the rally with a one-out double to the center-field wall and sophomore Justin Brisco reached on an error after attempting to move Anthony Huezo over with a bunt. It was the lone error of the game for both teams.
“I knew we had to put up some runs, because I knew they were going to come back sooner or later,” said Anthony Huezo, a three-year varsity player. “I knew we needed a couple of extra and went up there in that at-bat.”
Knight senior Zachery Warren followed with an RBI single to drive in Anthony Huezo with the winning run.
Knight senior pinch runner Bill Hernandez, replacing Warren, stole second and advanced to third on a ground out by Alejandro Huezo, but Brisco remained on third.
While the Bulldogs’ defense had Hernandez in a rundown, Brisco scored.
“Anthony started out the game great for us with the home run,” Esquer said. “We worked on our bunts and our base stealing. With the pinch runner in there, Bill (Hernandez), got in a pickle by accident, but we got the run, so we’ll take that.
“(Justin Brisco) laid down a beautiful bunt. He hustled. He came in. They made the error there. That was their one error I think. We took advantage of that and we were able to get the two runs in.”
Knight junior Gabriel Kostorowski pitched a scoreless seventh inning, giving up a double to Walker, who went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs.
Roberts struck out eight batters in six innings for Highland, giving up seven hits and one walk.
“I feel that, for the most part, we played pretty solid,” said Roberts, a third-year varsity player. “The defense kind of broke down late in the game, but other than that I thought it was a pretty good game. It was a good battle. Just a tough L.
“I think, honestly, it’s just the mental toughness late in the game. I think we’re solid as a team, it’s just stay mentally tough and keep battling through it. Keep the energy up and just make sure we execute late.”
Highland plays a two-game series against Littlerock next week, starting at Littlerock on Wednesday.
Knight will play at Palmdale on Wednesday to start a two-game series.
Highland finished second in the Golden League last season and Knight tied for third with Lancaster.
