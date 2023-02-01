Hawks alone at top

PALMDALE — Knight boys basketball head coach Tom Hegre is no prophet, but he was accurate with his assessment.
Sometime in the third quarter, Hegre looked behind him and told his coaching staff, “This game is going down to the last possession.”
Hegre’s prognostication was right.
It was only fitting, too, that the game came down to the last play as first-place teams Quartz Hill and Knight fought to the end.
And, in the end, it was Malik Larane’s block on the Royals’ Jaidyn Norman’s 3-point attempt that sealed the victory and gave Hegre and the Hawks their third consecutive Golden League championship with a thrilling, 61-59, victory over Quartz Hill in front of a frenzied crowd at Knight High School.
With the victory, the Hawks clinched at least a share of the title. They can win the title outright with a victory on Thursday night against Eastside, which trails Knight by one game.
Knight (17-7, 12-1) can also share the title with a couple of different scenarios. If the Lions defeat the Hawks on Thursday, and Quartz Hill loses to Littlerock, then Eastside and Knight would share the league title.
The other contingency is if Eastside defeats the Hawks and the Royals beat Littlerock, the three teams would be Golden League tri-champions.
“It was a grind game,” Hegre said. “Nobody ever had control of the game. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but give Quartz Hill credit for that too. It was just one of those games where both teams exchanged punches.
“We made shots when we needed to, and we did some good things. Sometimes good teams find ways to win. The guys showed a lot of heart.”
The game’s largest lead of the game was Knight’s 10-4 lead early in the first quarter. Other than that, neither team took control of the game.
The game was deadlocked, 44-44, entering the fourth quarter. A bucket by Houston Brown gave the Royals (18-9, 11-2) a slim 52-51 lead with 4:00 remaining. Knight’s Darren Harper connected on his only bucket of the game, but it was a big one, a 3-pointer to give his team a 54-52 lead with 3:12 left.
“We fought. We knew we had to fight, and we just wanted it more,” the Hawks’ Darrius Freeman said. “We did what was necessary to win. I think we still can play much better basketball. We knew it would be tough, but we gave it 110 percent. I’m glad our two toughest games are our last two games, especially entering the playoffs.”
Freeman led all scorers with 22 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. He netted four of his team’s eight 3s.
Norman missed two free throws with his team trailing, 58-54, but, after his team grabbed the offensive rebound on his second missed free throw, Norman hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 58-57.
“It’s very disappointing for us,” Quartz Hill’s Tyler Ervin said. “To come down to last possession like that, it was a heartbreaker. But we’ll be back and ready for playoffs. The other team played great. Both teams deserved to win the game. This is one little setback, for a great comeback.”
Ervin, who led the Royals with 16 points, was a thorn in Knight’s side. He always seemed to hit a bucket that kept his team ahead.
Leading 58-57, Freeman hit a basket that extended the lead to 60-57 with 43.8 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Norman missed a layup but grabbed his own offensive rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws, trimming the lead to 60-59 with 23.4 seconds.
The Royals fouled Larane with 16.8 seconds, sending him to the free throw line and his team clinging to a one-point lead. Larane made the first, extending the lead to 61-59. He missed the second and Quartz Hill gobbled up the rebound.
Norman got the ball at the 3-point line and shot for the game-winner. But Larane blocked the ball with less than five seconds remaining. Quartz Hill’s Isaac Valle got the rebound near his own bench, but slipped as he was off balance trying to attempt a desperation 3-pointer and was called for a travelling violation to seal the Hawks’ victory.
“We trusted each other tonight,” said Larane, who finished with 19 points. “They say that defense wins championships and it got us one today. We executed and came out and got the win. This momentum will carry over to Thursday. We just have to stay focused and play our game and let the results be the outcome.”
Da’vian Brooks, who hit some key shots in the fourth quarter, finished with 13 points for the Hawks. Brown had 14 points for the Royals and Norman and Jeremiah Williams each had 11 points for Quartz Hill.
“We left it all out there on the court, but we came up just short, unfortunately,” Brown said. “They did some things to win and we didn’t. We didn’t execute the little things when it mattered. It was on a silver platter for us tonight. I still think we’re playing our best basketball right now. That was a very elite team we just played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.