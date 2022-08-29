LLWS Curacao Hawaii Baseball

Associated Press

Members of the Honolulu Little League team celebrate their 13-3 win over Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game, Sunday, in South Williamsport, Pa.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different.

Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao.

