US Harvey Hockey

Associated Press

United States defender Caroline Harvey plays during the IIHF World Championship Woman’s ice hockey match against Japan on Aug. 25 in Herning, Denmark. In 13 short months, Harvey has put aside a lack of playing time at the Beijing Winter Games to winning an NCAA Tournament title to close her freshman season at Wisconsin and establishing herself as key fixture on a young, retooling American team at the women’s world hockey championships.

 

 Bo Amstrup

Some six years later, Caroline Harvey finds it much easier reflecting back to when the sting of homesickness began to sink in after her parents dropped her off to attend the Selects Hockey Academy in Rochester, New York, at 14.

The decision to move some 400 miles from her New Hampshire home and pursue Harvey’s dream of playing hockey came at a crossroads of her development. Girls hockey programs were limited in the Salem area, and the boys team Harvey played on was breaking up with everyone going their separate ways to attend high school.

