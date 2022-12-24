Gasparilla Bowl Football

Associated Press

Wake Forest offensive lineman Je’Vionte’ Nash (53) and head coach Dave Clawson hold up the trophy after winning the Gasparilla Bowl game over Missouri, Friday, in Tampa, Fla. Wake Forest won 27-17.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.

The redshirt junior, named the MVP of the game, now will look at entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal.

