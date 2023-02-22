Kings Wild Hockey

Associated Press

Kings goalie Pheonix Copley (29) blocks a shot as defenseman Alexander Edler and Minnesota Wild left wing Adam Beckman look on during the third period, Tuesday, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota won 2-1.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Gustavsson, who started the day second in the NHL in goals-against average (2.16) and tied for second in save percentage (92.6%), was a winner for the fourth time in five games as Minnesota won its third straight. The Wild ended a seven-game homestand with points in five of the games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.