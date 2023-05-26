Colonial Golf

Associated Press

Harry Hall chips onto the 16th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club, Thursday, in Fort Worth, Texas.

 

 LM Otero

FORT WORTH, Texas — California club pro Michael Block was living the dream at the PGA Championship. Thursday at Colonial brought him back to reality.

A sensation at Oak Hill when he tied for 15th against the strongest field in golf, Block opened with three straight bogeys and finished with three double bogeys over his last four holes of an 11-over 81 that left him in last place and 19 shots behind Harry Hall in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

