APTOPIX Angels Braves Baseball

Associated Press

Angels center fielder Mickey Moniak can’t catch a ball hit for a single by the Braves’ Austin Riley in the first inning on Tuesday in Atlanta. Riley advanced to second base. The Braves won 5-1.

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — Only four Atlanta pitchers have had multiple seasons with 200 strikeouts.

That’s why it’s so impressive that Spencer Strider has reached the milestone in his first two full seasons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.