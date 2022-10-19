NLCS Phillies Padres Baseball

Associated Press

The Phillies’ Bryce Harper celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in Game 1 NLCS against the Padres on Tuesday in San Diego.

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO — Bryce Harper hit another postseason home run — no surprise there — and then Kyle Schwarber topped him by launching a shot that amazed even his teammates.

Harper hit his fourth homer this postseason and Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive that carried the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres 2-0 Tuesday night to open the all-wild card NL Championship Series.

