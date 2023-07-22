British Open Golf

Associated Press

The United States’ Brian Harman speaks at a press conference after building a five-shot lead on the second day of the British Open Golf Championships on Friday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

 Jon Super

HOYLAKE, England — Brian Harman found himself in elite company through two rounds at Royal Liverpool, tying the 36-hole record also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Even better was having no company at all atop the leaderboard Friday in the British Open.

Harman seized control early with four straight birdies, and saved his best for the final hole. He ripped a 5-iron to 15 feet for eagle, giving him a 6-under 65 that gave him a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood going into the weekend.

