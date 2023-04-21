The Harlem Wizards, an interactive, fun, community basketball team, is coming to Lancaster.
The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit Lancaster High School on Monday for an evening of great fun and fundraising. The Wizards will play against a team of Lancaster High School teachers and staff, who will be called the Eagles All-Stars. The event is a fundraiser for the Lancaster High School Associated Student Body.
The game will take place in the large gym, which will open at 6 p.m. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the event end time is approximately 9 p.m.
There will also be food trucks in attendance from 5 p.m. until the end of the game.
Pregame any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warmup with the Wizards. Throughout the game, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts. The events final moments includes an invitation to all students to come onto the court for a dance celebration with the Wizards.
The event also features a variety of fun, interactive extras to complement the Wizards’ demonstration of hoops artistry: contests, comedy, slam dunks, merchandise giveaways and more.
Tickets are expected to sell out, so get your tickets ASAP before they’re gone.
