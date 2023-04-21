Harlem Wizards

Courtesy of Harlem Wizards

The Harlem Wizards demonstrate some their skills for a school audience. The Harlem Wizards are coming to play the Lancaster High School teachers and staff on Monday for a fundraising event.

 

The Harlem Wizards, an interactive, fun, community basketball team, is coming to Lancaster.

The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit Lancaster High School on Monday for an evening of great fun and fundraising. The Wizards will play against a team of Lancaster High School teachers and staff, who will be called the Eagles All-Stars. The event is a fundraiser for the Lancaster High School Associated Student Body.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.