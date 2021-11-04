Hardy breaks Cal Pac record, wins 5th straight

FRESNO — University of Antelope Valley cross country runner Santiago Hardy won his fifth straight 8k race in record fashion, winning the California Pacific Conference Championship individual title on Monday.
Hardy broke Cal Pac Championship record on the 8k course at Woodward Park in Fresno with a time of 24 minutes, 56.4 seconds, shaving 10 seconds off the Cal Pac record set two years ago by Pacific Union’s Justin Roosma.
The second-place finisher on Monday was Embry-Riddle’s Nicholas Hernandez, who finished in 25:19.6.
With the win Hardy was also named to the All-California Pacific Conference First-Team and a second consecutive Player of the Week honor. He was also named the Cal Pac Runner of the Year.
It’s just the latest in a string of records Hardy has set this season.
On Oct. 16, Embry-Riddle’s Demetris Love set a new 8k standard in conference history with a time of 24:24 at the Highlander Invitational. Less than a week later, Hardy shattered that time with an 23:41 to win the Titan Invitational in Fullerton. Hardy’s impressive run slashed more than a minute off his previous personal best and is the second-fastest time recorded in the NAIA this season.
He has also recorded three of the seven fastest times this season and in Cal Pac history. His first came on Sept. 25 at The Master’s Invitational with a run time of 24:42, his second at the UC-Riverside Invitational with a run time of 24:41 and his third at the Titan Invitational on Oct. 22 with a run time of 23:41.
Santiago will now compete in the 2021 NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Wash. He is focused on winning the national title.
