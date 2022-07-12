Hard work pays off

LANCASTER — Paraclete graduate Ryder Edwards started preparing for his senior year on the varsity baseball team during the offseason.
He was determined to improve after his junior year and earn a path to play at the college level.
Edwards did just that, improving his batting average by almost .300 percentage points and officially committing to George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, during a ceremony with several other Paraclete baseball players on May 11 at Paraclete High School.
“Obviously I’m very excited,” Edwards said of going to NCAA Division III George Fox University. “The baseball program is absolutely beautiful and the coaches told me they would give me a chance to play early.”
Edwards, who pitched and played right field for the Spirits, played on the varsity team for two years, his junior and senior year.
He finished with a .117 batting average his junior year, but had a chance to hit in the first game his senior year.
“I ended up going 0-for-1, but I hit a line drive at the wall,” Edwards said. “I started the second game and finished 2-for-2.”
He went on to hit well above .500 for more than half the season and finished with a .407 batting average.
“The big difference for me was all about confidence,” Edwards said. “My junior year, I walked up to the plate expecting to strike out. Senior year, I walked up expecting to hit a home run, even though I never hit one.
“The change started in the offseason. Doing good early in the season is huge. It’s really easy to stay where you’re at.”
Edwards said George Fox recruited him as a two-way player and he will leave for school on Aug. 23.
“Ryder is somebody who capitalized on an opportunity that he was given this year and never gave it back,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “He started a few games for us and from day one, just hit. He hit all the way throughout the last game of the season and was just a constant in the middle of our batting order for us. It also doesn’t hurt that he has a cannon from right field.”
Edwards was the quarterback on the Paraclete football team, but was always focused on playing collegiate baseball.
“I was projected as a Division 1 baseball player early my sophomore year,” he said.
But the COVID pandemic affected his plans.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Edwards said.
He was recruited by nine other schools, a few of which are still contacting him.
Edwards first got in contact with George Fox University coaches, because is brother, Hunter Edwards, was recruited by George Fox University in 2020. Hunter Edwards is a pitcher at Pacific University in Oregon.
“My brother was getting recruited by them,” Ryder Edwards said. “I had known about them because he was deeply into the recruiting process. I ended up going out to a camp because they had emailed me. As soon as I went to the camp, I fell in love with the campus, the coaches, the environment, all of it. It’s just home.”
He attended the camp in early January, the baseball coaches made him an official offer over the phone in March and he didn’t make a final decision until late April.
“The whole baseball aspect, the coaches were so enthusiastic about getting me on the team,” Ryder Edwards said. “I ended up going to a practice three days before I committed. That practice really sold me. I was ready to go. I was sitting in the bullpen and just the entire environment. Every pitcher came up to me and said ‘What’s up?’ before I even said anything. I was just standing there. They’d come and say hi, so it was welcoming.”
Edwards said he has wanted to study engineering his “entire life.”
“I want to be an engineer major,” he said. “I’ve gone to some of their scholarship programs where they show us around the engineering environment. I had a good time there. I enjoyed that.
“I have two uncles that are engineers. I used to build Legos when I was a kid. That really interested me. My dad was a mechanic back in the day, so he knows a little bit too. The engineering environment and the way they use their brains is so intriguing to me. My plan is I’d like to be an innovator of a product. If that doesn’t go my way, I plan on working in the military for mechanical engineering.”
